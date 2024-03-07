“Fashion Art: Spring Fling” to benefit the Latrobe Art Center | Events of regional interest





On Saturday, April 6, from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Latrobe Art Center welcomes the community to attend its Art of Fashion: Spring Fling fundraising event at Latrobe Country Club. Guests will enjoy an afternoon of fashion and entertainment including a New York-style fashion show showcasing regional and local fashion for men, women and children, a sit-down lunch, a curated shopping experience with the participating stores, a basket raffle and a 50/50 draw. , and a cash bar offering a special event-themed cocktail menu. The midday fashion show will highlight spring collections from nine local boutiques, including Betsys in Ligonier, C. Shoemaker Custom Clothier in Ligonier, Crossroads Boutique & Cattiva in Greensburg, Lapels: A Fine Mens Clothier in Greensburg, My Honey Bee in Ligonier, Rose Style. Shoppe in Latrobe, Simple Harmony in Greensburg, Tree House in Ligonier and The Black Bunny Boutique in Ligonier. After a four-year hiatus, we are excited to bring Art of Fashion back to our community, added Michael Tusay, executive director of the Latrobe Art Center, in the March 5 email statement. The event not only supports and highlights other local businesses in Latrobe and surrounding communities, but also helps raise funds to support the art center's mission and ongoing operations. Tickets for the event are $75 per person and include lunch catered by Latrobe Country Club. All proceeds will support the mission and operations of the Latrobe Art Center. Reservations are required before Friday March 22. To register and learn more about Art of Fashion: Spring Fling, contact 724-537-7011 or visit latrobeartcenter.org. Latrobe Art Centers Art of Fashion: Spring Fling is generously sponsored by Somerset Trust Co. and other community supporters. Founded in 2002 by Nancy Rogers Crozier (sister of Fred Rogers) and Elizabeth Hazlett, the Latrobe Art Center provides a welcoming atmosphere for adults and children of all abilities to develop their artistic talents and interests. Located in the heart of downtown Latrobe, the art center offers a wide variety of classes, workshops, events, community gatherings and more to enhance the neighborhood's quality of life through the visual arts. The BAC galleries are open and free to the public Monday Friday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Ricolitas Café, located at 819, rue Ligonier, is open Monday Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday. , 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

