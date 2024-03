It's official, fashion sails are back

Now the fashion the veil is back – and not just for times of sadness. It all started, like many fabulous things, in London. Fashion Week mainstay Richard Quinn, whose Fall/Winter 2018 collection saw the designer get the royal seal of approval in the form of the late Queen Elizabeth II – still going strong at 91 – perched in the front row , showcased her quintessential avant-glamor with a line of ballgowns and debutante-ready silhouettes. The perfect accessory for these feathered dresses? A black veil, adding an undeniably royal refinement. Richard Quinn, fall-winter 24 WWD/Getty Images Richard Quinn, fall-winter 24 WWD/Getty Images The following week, it was Dolce & Gabbana's turn to launch a new season of Italian elegance. The collection, aptly named Tuxedo, played on the sumptuous sex appeal that the duo knows how to create in the most endearing way. Effortlessly complementing this enigmatic androgyny, black veils were as much a part of the line as the tailoring. In fact, no look was without one. Whether born under flat silk caps or as a continuation of full-on fishnet jumpsuits, the Dolce & Gabbana veil was all about va-va-voom. Dolce & Gabbana, AW24 Victor VIRGILE/Getty Images Dolce & Gabbana, AW24 Estrop/Getty Images Then head to Paris, where Louis Vuitton takes the lead in lace-adorned faces. Ever the modernist master of style that stands the test of time, creative director Nicolas Ghesquire proved his pioneering panache with a steady stream of sporty-inspired cuts juxtaposed with ornate eveningwear for his latest collection – the 10th anniversary since he took over as head of the heritage house in 2014. For Ghesquire, the veil wasn't as Diana-adjacent as previous iterations, but rather a Space Age-like band of fishnet adorned with square beads permeating the ultimate alienist edge . Louis Vuitton, fall-winter 24 Yanshan Zhang/Getty Images Louis Vuitton, fall-winter 24 Victor VIRGILE/Getty Images On the red carpet, the veil also attracts. In January, Salt burn Mermaid Rosamund Pike turned to millinery marvel Philip Treacy to concoct the perfect lace shield to accompany her Dior Haute Couture look at the Golden Globes. Glamour? Of course. But the actress confessed that the reason she donned the piece was actually because of a skiing accident that resulted in bruising at the wrong time for awards season. Rosamund Pike wore a Philip Treacy piece to the Golden Globes earlier this year Steve Granitz

