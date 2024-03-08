The moments from Paris Fashion Week that got us talking





This year, Fashion Weeks have lasted for almost two months. (You'd be forgiven for not noticing, given the current news cycle.) They started in January with the menswear shows, which were followed by the couture shows, which were followed by fashion weeks in New York, London, Milan and Paris. Paris is hosting the biggest and most glitzy of these events, and Styles has the major moments covered. But as the week and season come to a close, we remember other people who turned our heads, made us smile, or kept us talking long after seeing them.

Runway romance, courtesy of Posh and Becks Neither rainy days, nor crowds shouting at their favorite celebrities, nor a broken foot from a gym accident could stop Victoria Beckham from having her show and hobbling in at the end to kiss her biggest fan: her husband, David. Their children Brooklyn, Cruz and Harper, as well as daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz Beckham, also applauded the trompe-l'oeil jackets that turned out to be backless tops and the face-framing coat collars. Perhaps the most impressive accessory was Victoria's crutches, which matched her black pants and top. (VF)

Clothing: back and bigger than ever Why was Antoine Arnault, the eldest descendant of the LVMH empire, at the forefront of Vetements, the brand founded by Demna and Guram Gvalasia and now managed solely by Guram? Was LVMH considering a takeover? That's what was said in the front row before the show, although the answer quickly became obvious: Mr. Arnault's wife, Natalia Vodianova, was on the catwalk. As did Alexander Edwards, Cher's significant other, which explains why she was there, as did Georgina Rodriguez, Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend, wearing a jersey dress with her number on it. The soccer star unfortunately couldn't come and cheer on Ms. Rodriguez, although he did autograph her look, one of many clickbait runway moments that made the experience seem more like an episode of Real Designers of Paris than 'at a fashion show. Gigi and Bella's brother Anwar Hadid, wearing a gargantuan T-shirt that read Not Moms Favorite, was another (especially given rumors of tension between the Gvaslia brothers). The Team Aniston and Team Jolie sweatshirts were a third. But perhaps Desperate Housewives was the more apt comparison, given that Marcia Cross, one of the stars of that early 2000s series, modeled the latest Swarovski-studded look. (VF)

Gateway Tour by Sam Smith The star cameos on the catwalk are multiplying, but eyes are still wide at the sight of Sam Smith at Vivienne Westwood. The singer took to the podium in a matching tartan suit, beret and platform ankle boots, holding a wooden stick, while an Austrian folk group called Sons of Sissy engaged in a bit of spinning and singing and chopping wood and kicking butts. Yodel-ay-hee-hoo. (PE)

Chlo's sweetest moment Chemena Kamalis' debut collection for Chlo was the better received of the two high-profile Paris debuts. Her long, ruffled dresses, flared jeans, and flared-sleeve blouses evoked a lightness and flow that prompted many to herald the return of the so-called Chlo girl. During the finale, when Ms. Kamali greeted, then hugged her little boy as he ran to hug her, the screams and cheers were among the loudest of the season. (PE)

A Coperni bag made from (almost) nothing Sébastien Meyer and Arnaud Vaillant de Coperni love viral fashion week stunts. In the past, a machine painted a dress on a nearly naked Bella Hadid and robot dogs prowled the runway. This season, they unveiled their version of an It bag, the Air Swipe, made from aerogel, the lightest material on earth, also used by NASA to collect space dust. The composition of 1 percent glass and 99 percent air gave new meaning to a barely there fashion. (PE)

Courrges has created a breathtaking setting Nicolas Di Felice, the creative director of Courrges, called his show a study in symmetry and sensuality. Models slipped their hands suggestively into single-pocketed pants and trench coats, and peekaboo bursts were cut away to reveal flanks and hip bones on dresses with dropped sleeves and straps. But it was the fun and sexy ensemble that hammered home the message. As models walked to a soundtrack of heavy breathing and a pounding heart, the fabric floor began to heave and sigh, inflating and deflating as the collection reached its climax. (PE)

Ruffled Feathers The Row The Row is a brand that focuses on discretion, aesthetics and more. Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen never give interviews or appear at the end of their shows for the customary bow. But even by their standards, asking guests not to use their smartphones or post photos put the audience in a daze. Were they trying to emphasize their luxury cred by ensuring that only those who were there had access to the experience? Were they commenting on the fact that most guests now seem to be watching the shows on their phones rather than with their own eyes? Whatever the reason, that meant you had to take our word for it that this was one of their best collections yet. (VF)

Drones as models at Anrealage Eighteen floating shapes, pyramids, cubes, globes and dodecahedrons, dressed in 18 canopy strips and metallic outfits that work equally well on the human body. Nine models on display. Who wore them better than the avatar of the person or object in the Anrealage presentation by Kunihiko Morinagas, who imagined what fashion could become in the 22nd century? Does it matter when they both look so cool? (VF)

Is it even Fashion Week without Kim Kardashian? Normally, you can't move for the Kardashians at fashion week. This season, they were rare, except at the Balenciaga show, where Kim Kardashian appeared. The reality TV star has a long association with the brand: she arrived at the Met Gala in 2021 in a full Balenciaga outfit that completely covered her face, walked in a couture show in 2022 and is now an official brand ambassador . On Sunday, she attended the show in a black lace dress with the brand's label hanging on the back, accessories that appeared later in the show. Expect imitators and a new trend for 2024. (EP)

