20 Amazon Spring 2024 Fashion Finds Under $100





1 can be used as a swimsuit cover-up ANRABESS slip dress 1 can be used as a swimsuit cover-up ANRABESS slip dress With its flowy silhouette and feminine flutter sleeves, this adorable babydoll mini dress offers equal parts comfort and style in one pretty package. It is available in eight solid colors and sizes S to XL. The best part? It has pockets!! 2 Versatile Wedding Guest Shoes The Drop Bertina platform slide 2 Versatile Wedding Guest Shoes The Drop Bertina platform slide Whether you have a beach vacation on the horizon or plan to spend the entire season outdoors, you'll need a pair of comfortable sandals. This raffia beach pick from The Drop goes with virtually everything thanks to its neutral hue and moderate height. 3 Light spring sweater Amazon Essentials Crew Neck Cardigan 3 Light spring sweater Amazon Essentials Crew Neck Cardigan Spring weather can be fickle, so you'll need a few cozy knits on hand to tackle colder days. This cotton blend cardigan from Amazon Essentials comes in 27 different colors (baby pink! sage green! sunshine yellow!) and sizes XXS to 6X. Advertisement – ​​Continue reading below 4 Timeless blue jeans Levi's classic straight jeans 4 Timeless blue jeans Levi's classic straight jeans You can never go wrong with a pair of Levi's jeans, especially in a timeless straight silhouette. These jeans are available in straight and tall sizes as well as long and short lengths for the perfect fit. 5 Spring-Ready Outerwear Wrangler Authentics Stretch Denim Jacket 5 Spring-Ready Outerwear Wrangler Authentics Stretch Denim Jacket Transition your wardrobe to warmer weather with a white denim jacket from Wrangler. Its boxy construction makes it perfect for throwing over a tank top in cold weather or mixing and matching with your favorite summer dress. Plus, this wardrobe staple also comes in several different washes to suit your style. 6 Lightweight Matching Set ANRABESS Two-piece linen jumpsuit 6 Lightweight Matching Set ANRABESS Two-piece linen jumpsuit Dressing this season is easier than ever with this linen blend two-piece set. Its lightweight fabric and flowy construction make it a great choice for warmer days. Wear the top and pants together for a coordinated look, or separately for almost endless outfit options. Advertisement – ​​Continue reading below 7 Everyday White Sneakers adidas Beautiful Platform 7 Everyday White Sneakers adidas Beautiful Platform Now 22% off Everyone needs a pair of classic white sneakers in their spring repertoire, and this pair from Adidas offers plenty of support thanks to memory foam cushioning. The platform sole also adds height to your look. Amazon also offers 11 other colors in this same silhouette, meaning you can add an unexpected color to your wardrobe or keep it simple. 8 Garden party outfit The Drop Kimi Ruffle Shoulder Smocked Midi Dress 8 Garden party outfit The Drop Kimi Ruffle Shoulder Smocked Midi Dress This airy maxi dress is perfect to throw over a swimsuit or dress it up with heels. We love how the ruched waist and ruffle detail at the hem add subtle shape and movement to your look. Made from breathable cotton, it's available in sizes XXS to 5X and 12 different colors, but we have a weakness for this delicate blue floral print. 9 Casual short cargos GAP Girlfriend Utility High Waist Khaki 9 Casual short cargos GAP Girlfriend Utility High Waist Khaki Few things will brighten up your day like putting on these cheerful yellow khaki pants from GAP, featuring a high waist and cropped ankle length. But if yellow isn't your thing, they also come in light plum, army green, black and off-white. Advertisement – ​​Continue reading below ten Stylish work shoes Rebecca Allen The Notch Ballerinas ten Stylish work shoes Rebecca Allen The Notch Ballerinas Now 66% off Ballet flats are another spring 2024 must-have shoe due to their versatility and trendy status, and this pair from Black-owned shoe brand Rebecca Allen features a sleek notch toe design. They come in two nude shades, olive green and classic black. 11 Shiny trendy pants LILLUSORY Wide Leg Dress Pants 11 Shiny trendy pants LILLUSORY Wide Leg Dress Pants Sleek pants are a great alternative to denim for everyday wear, whether you dress them up with a blouse or dress them down with a tank top and sandals. We love this hot pink pair for adding a pop of spring color to your wardrobe, but they're also available in a bunch of neutral tones. 12 Perfect white t-shirt GAP Short Sleeve Bodysuit 12 Perfect white t-shirt GAP Short Sleeve Bodysuit Now 58% off Bodysuits are one of our favorite layering pieces, keeping your top tucked in without the need for constant adjustment. This choice from GAP will become a must-have in your spring wardrobe thanks to its lightness and close-fitting cut. Advertisement – ​​Continue reading below 13 Evening skirt for date Amazon Essentials Pullover Knit Midi Skirt 13 Evening skirt for date Amazon Essentials Pullover Knit Midi Skirt Leopard print is neutral to us, which is what makes this midi skirt such a versatile choice. It pairs just as well with your favorite t-shirt as it does with dressier tops and blouses for work days and weekends. Not ready to walk on the wild side? It is also available in twelve additional colors and patterns. 14 Colorful hair accessory TEREA Aniyah crane print silky scarf 14 Colorful hair accessory TEREA Aniyah crane print silky scarf Scarves are an easy way to elevate a boring outfit and add personality to your look. Weave it into your ponytail, wrap it around your purse handle, or tie it around your neck for plenty of styling options. This lightweight, silky choice from TEREA features a stunning crane print and comes in two bold colorways. 15 Staple overlay piece Madewell Whisper Cotton Scoop Neck Tank Top 15 Staple overlay piece Madewell Whisper Cotton Scoop Neck Tank Top Simple yet stylish tank tops are a must-have for the warmer seasons. They're easy to pair with everything from casual jeans and sneakers to dressier blazers and skirts. “I love that this tank top is true to size,” one said. raved about this cotton tank top from Madewell. “No arm holes, no low cut and no visible bra straps. Perfection!” Advertisement – ​​Continue reading below 16 Breathable cotton jacket Carhartt Crawford Bomber Jacket 16 Breathable cotton jacket Carhartt Crawford Bomber Jacket Now 16% off Bomber jackets are a cool girl's wardrobe staple all year round, but especially in cold spring weather. This pick from Carhartt is made from breathable cotton with a touch of spandex for added stretch, making it more comfortable to wear as you walk or move. Shop it in black, brown, baby blue, faded red, and this versatile military green. 17 Elegant ear candy Lola Ade Madina resin hoop earrings 17 Elegant ear candy Lola Ade Madina resin hoop earrings These translucent acetate earrings are a unique alternative to gold hoop fashion, and the tortoiseshell pattern is ideal for pairing with your favorite neutral outfits. Plus, they go with just about everything. 18 Office-friendly shirt Amazon Essentials Long-Sleeve Button-Down Poplin Shirt, Regular Fit 18 Office-friendly shirt Amazon Essentials Long-Sleeve Button-Down Poplin Shirt, Regular Fit A crisp cotton button-down shirt will never go out of style. We love pairing it with jeans, tucking it into pants, and layering it over tees and tanks for a classic style. Advertisement – ​​Continue reading below 19 Super comfortable jeans Lee Legendary high-rise jeans 19 Super comfortable jeans Lee Legendary high-rise jeans Now 14% off If you want the denim look with the comfort of pants, these pants are for you. These high-rise jeans from Lee feature a loose, relaxed fit and are available in four shades, including this spring-ready light wash. 20 Ruched Bell Sleeve Top EVALESS square collar blouse 20 Ruched Bell Sleeve Top EVALESS square collar blouse Spring flowers are not exactly revolutionary, and this square neck blouse is a modern take on the timeless trend. It's available in over 30 colors, patterns and styles, including short-sleeve options for warmer days. Lauren is a Brooklyn-based journalist and associate editor at Hearst. You can find his previous work at Entertainment tonight, Buy TODAY, USA today, Personal magazine, Official United States, V Magazine, And Modern luxury media. Advertisement – ​​Continue reading below Advertisement – ​​Continue reading below Advertisement – ​​Continue reading below

