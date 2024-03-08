Saint Laurent's Secret Send to Paris Fashion Week





PARIS Paris Fashion Week officially ended with Louis Vuitton on Tuesday night, but just hours later, Anthony Vaccarello delivered his. sending in the form of a men's collection for Saint Laurent. Shrouded in secrecy until the last minute, it was performed in front of an audience of barely a hundred people (compared to thousands for Vuitton) in the cavernous rotunda of the Bourse de Commerce, the Paris headquarters of the Pinault Foundation. The carpet for the occasion was covered in deep black velvet, as soft as snow, and the models emerged through an enormous arch of black calla lilies and orchids. Des Esseintes, Huysman's arch decadent, couldn't have done a better job putting on a fashion show. And Vaccarello responded with a collection perfectly suited to the intoxicating atmosphere. The formal classicism of the venue excited him because it reinforced the statement he wanted to make about formal, classic menswear. Vaccarello had already revealed his big idea with the suit he presented ten days ago towards the end of his women's show: jackets and pants made with vague, an effect more often requested to guarantee the fluid look of women's fashion. In Vaccarello's men's suits, the only structure was the shoulder epaulet, from which the fabric indeed fell seductively in the long-skirted, double-breasted cashmere jackets that opened the show. The square drape almost resembled that of a bogie. But, always attuned to the style whims of Yves Saint Laurent, Vaccarello was actually thinking of the '90s designer look, with glasses and a blow-dry for added emphasis. Saint Laurent Men's Fashion Fall/Winter 2024 (Spotlight/Launchmetrics.com) Saint Laurent Men's Fashion Fall/Winter 2024 (Spotlight/Launchmetrics.com) Saint Laurent Men's Fashion Fall/Winter 2024 (Spotlight/Launchmetrics.com) Black rubber pea coats were also featured in the women's show, reminiscent of Saint Laurent's beatnik collection in 1962. Here, Vaccarello gave them an extra twist for men by mentioning American Psycho. He imagined Patrick Bateman in a suit and boots for his days on Wall Street, and all in rubber for his predatory nights. One of these rubber coats was fastened with a black silk tie, an elegantly sinister decoration. Even more menacing: the black leather peaked cap. The reference suggested an added element of sartorial whimsy for Vaccarello, who generally prefers jeans and T-shirts for his slight frame. I would love to look like that, he admitted, but at the same time, I can see that when these guys dress up, it's not a fantasy. After his women's show, he was faced with a deluge of comments about how literally impractical his dresses were. Transparency is not practical for taking the metro, he admits funnyly. Fashion like this latest show isn't necessarily for everyone. I remember that when I was young, there were shows that I loved and for which I didn't have the body, and I couldn't imagine myself in these collections. But people want to be part of fashion, without necessarily dressing like they do on shows. You could wear these jackets with a pair of jeans. Saint Laurent Men's Fashion Fall/Winter 2024 (Spotlight/Launchmetrics.com) Saint Laurent Men's Fashion Fall/Winter 2024 (Spotlight/Launchmetrics.com) Saint Laurent Men's Fashion Fall/Winter 2024 (Spotlight/Launchmetrics.com) He had no interest in reproducing the scandal success from the women's collection with everything transparent, but the vague brought something subversive to Vaccerello's menswear, a strong shoulder released by ultra-softness. There is a feeling of fragility, the designer admitted. He's a guy who looks strong, but he's sensitive. It's playing with the stereotype of masculinity, but twisted. Particularly in the second half of the show, where suits crafted from satin-backed georgette in feminine tones of rosewood, salmon pink and purple took masculine languor to a magnificent new dimension. Cillian Murphy is a loyal Saint Laurent customer. The Oscar gold he's expected to receive Sunday night would really stand out from the charcoal tuxedo that closed the show, though Vaccarello insisted Murphy is a man who feels more comfortable with the color . In this case, can I suggest rosewood? Saint Laurent Men's Fashion Fall/Winter 2024 Saint Laurent Men's Fall/Winter 2024 Look 1. (Spotlight/Launchmetrics.com)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessoffashion.com/reviews/fashion-week/saint-lauren-menswear-paris-fashion-week-autumn-winter-2024/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos