Zendaya wore a fringed dress to the Green Carpet Fashion Awards





Zendaya will host the Oscars this Sunday, gracing the ceremony and its red carpet with her scene-stealing fashion. But just one red carpet this week isn't enough: the actress attended the Green Carpet Fashion Awards yesterday in another fantastic look. Zendaya paired a Roberto Cavalli fringed dress from the house's Spring/Summer 2011 collection with Bulgari jewelry. Her long hair was styled in curls. She posed with her longtime stylist and creative director, Law Roach, on the red carpet at the West Hollywood ceremony. Getty Images Getty Images Getty Images Appearance follows Zendayas Dune: part two press tour and all her attire on the theme. Zendaya opened up about her relationship with Roach to ELLE in September. I ride very hard for my team, especially for the people I love, Zendaya said. He is involved in all the fashion contracts, in everything I do. If I have the opportunity for him to come with me, he will always be there. He's always been my creative director in a sense, and he continues to fill that role because it's so much more than just clothes on a red carpet. Roach added that our relationship is like family, so I don't think I'll go anywhere and even if I wanted to, she wouldn't let me. He highlighted how Zendaya has always defended him: I'm grateful that she's giving me the opportunity to shine, he said. It's not often that such a big superstar like this is very generous and understanding when someone wants to step down. She has been one of my biggest supporters.

