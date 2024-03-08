Diva Centrals 22nd Annual Evening and Prom Dress Giveaway Event Helps One Diva Say Yes to Dress





On Saturday, March 16, the Reston Community Center hosts the 22nd annual Diva Central Evening and Prom Dress Competition at RCC Lake Anne. In what has become a treasured tradition, this unique shopping event offers Restons middle and high school students the opportunity to explore an extensive collection of stylish clothing including dresses, shoes and accessories, from which they can choose an outfit for their formal spring dance. or a prom. The goal of this annual dress competition is to make attending prom more accessible and inclusive for students and to ease the burden these costs can place on families. The combined cost of hair, makeup, dresses, tickets and rides makes attending prom out of reach for many families. According to a 2023 Fortune.com article, teens spend an average of $1,000 and more on their formal prom or spring event. When we started this program more than two decades ago, RCC was the only local organization to offer such an event, said Beverly Cosham, president of the RCC Board of Directors. Since then, we have been joined by several other similar offers aimed at young people. We are delighted that it has been such a success. Throughout the month of February, hundreds of beautiful dresses, shoes, bags and other accessories are donated by community members. These items add to a large clothing collection, with a full range of sizes and styles. To help market the event, mannequins wearing donated dresses and accessories are strategically placed at area schools, Reston Opportunity Neighborhood (RestON) communities and RCC facilities. These mini fashion hubs serve as a visual representation of community collaboration and support. Embracing sustainability, the Diva Central Dress Giveaway highlights our collective responsibility to promote the reuse and repurposing of clothing, fostering a more environmentally friendly approach to fashion that resonates with our shared values ​​and commitment to stewardship. the environment. This all-day event is the perfect shopping experience for any middle school or high school student who needs a dress, shoes, jewelry and other accessories. Everything is FREE and shoppers can choose up to two outfits. Volunteers will be on hand to help teens complete their outfit selections, share makeup tips, hand out goody bags and door prizes. Customers are asked to register in advance online viamyRCC. For more information, please contact LaTanja Snelling, RCC Director of Equity Partnerships, at 703-390-6158. Pictured at top: Photo courtesy of @RCC Diva Central 2023 About Reston Community Center RCC provides positive personal development experiences that improve the quality of life for all people living and working in Reston. RCC offers a wide range of programs in the arts, aquatics, enrichment and lifelong learning. We create and maintain community traditions through special events, outreach and facility rentals. To find the programs or events that are right for you, visitwww.restoncommunitycenter.comor call 703-476-4500. Fairfax County is committed to non-discrimination on the basis of disability in all County programs, services and activities. Reasonable accommodations will be provided upon request. For more information, contact the Reston Community Center at 703-476-4500, TTY 711 or visit the website at www.restoncommunitycenter.com. The Reston Community Center is located at 2310 Colts Neck Road, Reston, Virginia, 20191. The Reston Community Center is fully accessible to individuals with disabilities and will provide reasonable accommodations in accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). Enrich lives. Build a community. Related

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tysonstoday.com/2024/diva-centrals-22nd-annual-formal-and-prom-dress-giveaway-event-helps-a-diva-say-yes-to-the-dress/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos