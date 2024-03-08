Saint Laurent Fall-Winter 2024: the most important suits of the year





This is an edition of the newsletter Show notes, in which Samuel Hine reports from the front row of the global fashion week circuit. Sign up here to receive it in your inbox. In a season full of suits, Saint Laurent creative director Anthony Vaccarello had the last laugh. Over the past couple of months, top menswear designers have come up with countless variations of the suit. The tailor has created standout moments for some seasons, dressing Pharrell's Wild West dandy at Louis Vuitton and Prada's aspiring corporate warriors. There were no limits to shape, size or sensitivity. This winter, there will be suits in stores inspired by the 1920s (Ferragamo), the 1990s (Gucci), and the future (Rick Owens), all of which feel perfectly wearable today. After years of safe, commercial costumes on the runway, designers are now expressing their most radical and compelling ideas through couture. All images courtesy of Saint Laurent And it was Vaccarello who delivered what could be the defining statement of the moment in men's style. The YSL designer is behind some of the most incredible menswear shows in recent years, and on Tuesday night he set the bar high, closing out Paris Fashion Week with a sublime parade of exceptional couture. Held in the Pinault Collection art museum under the dome of the former Bourse de Commerce, it was, fittingly, the last major men's show of the fall-winter 2024 season. Backstage, Vaccarello explained that the timing was a coincidence. The boss of Kering, François-Henri Pinault, lent him the space, and it was on this date that he was available between exhibitions. But it was a remarkable coda that began as a clear homage to the style of Yves Saint Laurent himself. Dressed in a long double-breasted gray flannel suit, a starched white shirt and a dark tie, the bespectacled model was the spitting image of the French fashion genius as he presented himself in the 1970s, and as he walked around the rotunda, a wave of recognition from the hundred or so guests followed him. (YSL men's shows are both intimate and epic.) Made from heavy flannel, with cinched waists and loose-fitting pants, the suits looked like they could have been taken out of the YSL archives just hours before. But this Yves Saint Laurent cosplay didn't look dated at all. Mr. Saint Laurent's personal style, which made the double-breasted blazer and the high-collar shirt emblems of creative genius, was timeless. And today, the big pleated pants with thin cuffs he wore are fresh, especially coming from a house like Saint Laurent, synonymous with razor-sharp skinny cuts. Behind the scenes, describing his intention this season, Vaccarello used the phrase classicism to its fullest.

