Jennifer Coolidge Steals the Show at Pre-Oscars Fashion Event





Jennifer Coolidge may not have been on the roster at Wednesday night's Green Carpet Fashion Awards at the 1 Hotel West Hollywood, but that doesn't matter. The invitation-only pre-Oscars event, co-chaired by Zendaya, Annie Lennox and Helen Hunt and honoring John Legend and Donatella Versace, welcomed Coolidge at the last minute. “I’m kind of an imposter here tonight,” the “White Lotus” star told the crowd. “I'm just staying at the hotel. I did not know. I did not know that existed. I didn't know how amazing it was [it is]. I got into this business in a sneaky way. I just want you to know that I'm so impressed. And I'm going to give money tonight. I made very good friends. Coolidge proclaimed her “love” for Versace as she and “Loot” star Michaela Jaé Rodriguez presented the designer with the 2024 Game Changer Honor in recognition of her service to the global LGBTQ community. Zendaya at the 2024 Green Carpet Fashion Awards held at 1 Hotel West Hollywood on March 6, 2024 in West Hollywood, California.

John Salangsang for Variety Legend serenaded the audience with a brief rendition of Bob Marley's “Redemption Song” while accepting an award for his work on criminal justice reform. “I want every activist here to remember that a big part of your job is listening to others. Listen to their struggles. Listen to their voices. Listen to their priorities,” the EGOT winner said. “And if you have the opportunity to elevate their priorities, to elevate their voices, to amplify their voices, use this platform to do it.” This is how we move forward together. This is how we achieve change together. The guest list also included former Irish President Mary Robinson, as well as Amber Valletta, Law Roach, Trudie Styler, Chrissy Teigen, Bobi Wine, Kalpona Akter, Quannah Chasinghorse, Vanessa Nakate and Sonia Guajajara. Donatella Versace and Annie Lennox at the 2024 Green Carpet Fashion Awards held at the 1 Hotel West Hollywood on March 6, 2024 in West Hollywood, California.

John Salangsang for Variety “The reason we're here at the Oscars is because it's the biggest communications platform in the world. And you want to hijack that platform for a broader conversation,” said Livia Firth, founder of the Green Carpet Fashion Awards. Variety on the red carpet early in the evening about the organization that unites the power of fashion and entertainment for positive transformation. “For me to have the support of Cate Blanchett, Julianne Moore and Zendaya is incredible and phenomenal. But the most important thing and the greatest joy and satisfaction for me is to have the support and the opportunity to give this platform to all these young leaders and indigenous leaders. This event is for them.

