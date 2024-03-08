End your winter with the Marmot Men's Refuge Jacket for $131





Because spring is just over a week away, it's the perfect time to close out this season and prepare for next winter with Men's Marmot Refuge Jacketnow available for $130.99, down from its original price of $300. Designed for skiers, snowboarders and winter sports enthusiasts, the Refuge jacket will protect you against the elements thanks to its NanoPro technology and waterproof construction. Available in five colorways Yellow Gold, Arctic Navy, Dark Jungle, Limelight/Dark Jungle and Hazel, you'll easily stand out on the mountain and stay warm while doing it. Free standard shipping on orders over $75. Keep reading to learn more about Men's Marmot Refuge Jacket. THE Shelter Jacket by Marmot features NanoPro technology, which is lightweight, breathable and waterproof, ensuring you are dry inside and out; it also features 100% sealed seams, meaning water won't penetrate your jacket when you're out in wet conditions. Additional features of the Shelter Jacket features an attached helmet-compatible and adjustable hood, a fixed powder skirt that hugs your waist and keeps snow out, PitZips for easily adjustable underarm ventilation, and water-resistant zippers on the chest pocket so you can keep your valuables dry while shredding the gnar. It truly is the ultimate winter sports jacket, and you can get yours now for $130.99. Don't forget to check out our 9to5Toys fashion hub to stay up to date with the latest deals on clothing, shoes and clothing. Learn more about the Refuge jacket for men: When the forecast calls for snow, set your alarm early and head to the mountain with your Refuge jacket and skis in tow. 2-layer NanoPro technology brings the warmth with ultra-breathable, waterproof protection for backcountry powder-seeking missions and wide-open groomers on western ski trips. Pull up the helmet-compatible hood to keep chairlift gusts at bay, or open the PitZips to shed some heat while hitting the skin trail. Your lift ticket and safety essentials will stay safely stowed in waterproof pockets, whether you're skiing gracefully within limits or exploring untouched terrain far from any chairlift. Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube channel for all the latest videos, reviews, and more! < slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:56.3%"/>

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://9to5toys.com/2024/03/07/wrap-up-your-winter-wearing-the-marmot-mens-refuge-jacket-for-131-60-off/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos