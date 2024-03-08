Refugee women celebrate their roots in fashion show to raise funds





Estimated reading time: 3-4 minutes MIDVALE Women representing 20 countries from around the world marched in a fundraising event Wednesday to show why the things that make us all different are, in fact, beautiful and worth celebrating. “I saw a lot of women coming from different countries, wearing their own traditional clothing and then being rejected by their employers,” said Samira Harnish, executive director and founder of Women of the worlda Salt Lake City-based charity that aims to empower forcibly displaced women from around the world as they embark on a new journey and face the challenges of finding a new home in America. Harnish immediately noticed that many of the women who asked her for help finding jobs also told her stories of prejudice and discrimination because of the traditional clothing they had worn their entire lives. This painful reality served as the impetus for organizing the first Women of the World fashion show and cultural gala in 2010, to celebrate International Women's Day and remind women of the power of embracing their heritage. Naween Saeed, from Afghanistan, shows off her colorful dress to the audience during the 14th annual Women of the World fashion show and cultural gala held Wednesday at the Zions Bancorporation Technology Center in Midvale. (Photo: Sky Mundell, KSL.com) “My first office was in the back of a Honda Pilot,” Harnish said, proudly explaining how the organization grew from humble beginnings and grew to be able to economically empower immigrant communities in Utah. Women of the World customers generated $1.8 million for Utah's economy in 2023, she said. “We started by having the fashion show in the streets, then we moved to smaller venues and today we have this beautiful venue with 500 people here,” Harnish said Wednesday. The 14th annual Women of the World fashion show and cultural gala at the Zions Bancorporations Technology Center in Midvale reaffirmed its position as the group's largest fundraiser Wednesday, with tickets selling out a month before the event. “We want to empower the women we help and show them that they are capable of anything,” said My Nguyen, a member of the board of directors of Femmes du Monde. “The women we help came from a lot of difficulties and suffered a lot of trauma. Many of them had nothing, and Femmes du Monde was able to help them.” Adrianna Delgado, of Venzuela, walks the catwalk during the 14th annual Women of the World fashion show and cultural gala held Wednesday, at the Zions Bancorporation Technology Center in Midvale. (Photo: Sky Mundell) Femmes du Monde helps women who have been forced to leave their country due to violence, persecution, human rights violations or the collapse of a sustainably secure living environment. The organization provides assistance with job applications, awards scholarships, and hosts English classes and other workshops with the goal of giving forcibly displaced women an environment in which to develop their professional development skills. Attendees of the fashion show saw 20 models sporting fashionable clothing representing their home countries. Halfway through, a live auction was held to generate revenue/donations for the organization. In total, more than $30,000 was raised through the event for the benefit of the Femmes du Monde organization. “I want more people to see that these refugees are human beings just like us, but they are the ones who have seen the harder side of life, they are our new neighbors and we need to treat them better,” said Harnish, speaking to the ultimate goal of his organization and its events like the annual fashion show. “It’s important for Utahns to know that they are giving back and see how resilient and strong they are.” × Latest Multicultural Stories from Utah Sky Mundell is an intern at KSL.com. He is completing a bachelor's degree in multimedia journalism at Weber State University, with a minor in political science. He worked as an assistant editor at The Signpost, the university's student newspaper. More stories that might interest you

