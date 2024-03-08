Doubt and The Hunt review: two plays about allegedly horrible men





NEW YORK The first lines of Doubt draw a contrast between collective experience and individual experience. It was horrible, Father Flynn said of the assassination of President John F. Kennedy the year before the play was filmed. But we were in the same boat! How much worse, he asks the congregation, is for someone to be struck by a private calamity? This could be a timely argument in favor of live theater, that rare opportunity to breathe the same air and contemplate the same story in a fractured culture and with screens up to our noses. The sermon ends by trumpeting the power of doubt, which we can easily recognize as a vanishing virtue in our age of polarization, conspiracy, and virtual and real mobs. But uncertainty is oddly rare in the first Broadway revival of Doubt, starring Liev Schreiber and Amy Ryan, which opened Thursday at the Todd Haimes Theater. Asked whether Schreiber's inscrutable Father Flynn made advances on the only black student at a Catholic school in the Bronx, a suspicion that becomes a certainty in the mind of Ryan's acerbic Sister Aloysius, the answer seems too obvious. Similarly, at St. Ann's Warehouse in Brooklyn, where Tobias Menzies plays a small-town teacher accused of sexual misconduct by a lying little girl in The Hunt, the man's innocence is self-evident as the drama generates heat from Crucible-type arson. his reputation. The context for such tug-of-war has changed dramatically in the nearly 20 years since the Pulitzer and Tony Prize-winning Doubt by John Patrick Shanley premiered on Broadway. Right now, some have a reflexive instinct to side with a less powerful accuser, while others are highly attuned to the consequences of so-called nullification. Sharp. Spiritual. Thoughtful. Subscribe to the Style Memo newsletter. This is, in many ways, the perfect time to overturn public assumptions and leave us completely disoriented. Which makes the two productions, with their clear tilt of the scales in favor of the fate of the maligned men, seem, if not reactionary, at least a little boring. Where is the thrill of a trial when you already know there was no crime? Scott Ellis's staging of Doubt, for the Roundabout Theater Company, pays catholic attention to surface detail. An imposing rectory, designed by David Rockwell, pivots to accommodate the putative director's office and a serene courtyard where conversations take place ex parte. Kenneth Posner's dappled lighting suggests a heightened air of tension, casting a gloom underfoot even in mid-afternoon. (The sound of Mikaal Sulaiman crescendos less subtly with meaning.) 2019 review: Doubt covered child abuse in the Church fifteen years ago. It is still relevant. But Shanley's 90-minute quartet, subtitled A Parable, could just as easily be made on an empty stage, as its language glows with philosophical conundrums, particularly in its opening scenes. (There's also some comedy here, such that the story's fast-paced, serious turn seems unduly brutal.) Supporting performances from Zoe Kazan, as the doe-eyed sister trapped by his own good intentions, and Quincy Tyler Bernstine, in the role of the wary boys. mother, are excellent. But the performances of the protagonists are poorly calibrated. Schreiber's gruff, salt-of-the-earth Flynn has no menacing underbelly, like a rock without worms wriggling beneath it. Ryan, a last-minute replacement for Tyne Daly, who withdrew from the production for health reasons, wields Aloysius' jokes with an iron fist like daggers. But she seems to throw them away for fun, without fear or disgust that what she believes might be true. The lie that fuels The Hunt is a blatant lie, fabricated by Clara (Kay Winard at the show I attended), a relentless 5-year-old who distorts a scene we just witnessed between her and Menziess Lucas, the only male teacher in his school. school. Clara's motivations likely stem from a difficult home life, and indeed the play, adapted for the stage by David Farr from the film by Thomas Vinterberg and Tobias Lindholm, is concerned with the fallibility of the domestic order. No family structure can ever truly tame a person's desire for love. Review of the 2013 film The Hunt In case the story doesn't make it clear, director Rupert Goold stages the Almeida Theater production in and around a rotating glass house, a visually striking but overdetermined design by Es Devlin. While a thoroughly likable Lucas (Menzies is terrific) faces an entirely unwarranted fall from grace, a growing drumbeat of primal masculinity encroaches from the rural outskirts (think flannel-clad city dwellers wearing grisly antlers at the Yellowjackets, in costumes by Evie Gurney). The fact seems to be that the sexes are inseparable from their essential nature. In other words, boys will be boys and women will be fools. It's a fairy tale hardly worth repeating these days without a measure of incisive doubt. Doubt, by John Patrick Shanley. Directed by Scott Ellis. Ensembles, David Rockwell; costumes, Linda Cho; lighting, Kenneth Posner; his, Mikaal Sulaiman. Approximately 1 hour 30 minutes. Through April 21 at the Todd Haimes Theater, 227 West 42nd St., New York. rond-pointtheatre.org. The hunt, by Thomas Vinterberg and Tobias Lindholm, adapted by David Farr. Directed by Rupert Goold. Ensembles, Es Devlin; lighting, Neil Austin; costumes, Evie Gurney; sound, Adam Cork. Approximately 1 hour 40 minutes. Through March 24 at St. Anns Warehouse, 45 Water St., Brooklyn. stannswarehouse.org.

