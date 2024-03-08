B Michael. a fashion icon who styled Beyoncé, who came to Winterthur





Master of Fashion B Michel pops up in Winterthur, telling the stories of its illustrious clientele like award-winning fashionista Cicely Tyson. “An Evening of B Michael” is part of that of Winterthur The “House of Style” weekend will take place on Friday March 22. After the special conference of iconic designers, there will be a meet and greet with a sparkling toast and a signing of his new book, “Muse: Cicely Tyson and me: a relationship forged in fashion“, from the publisher HarperCollins. Visitors can purchase the book during registration or at the Winterthur gift shop. B Michael was a featured contemporary designer at the “Ann Lowe: American Couturier” exhibition in Winterthur, which ran from September 9, 2023 to January 7, 2024. Before that, the Connecticut native participated on a Delaware State University panel in 2018. Beyoncé and Whitney Houston worked with B Michael B Michael has dressed notable clients such as actress Phylicia Rashad (“The Cosby Show” and “This is Us”), singer Beyoncé and actress Cicely Tyson (“The Help” and “Diary of a Mad Black Woman “). He also designed singer Whitney Houston's costumes for the 2012 film “Sparkle,” according to his website. New book: Cicely Tyson and me The fashion designer's new book, “Cicely Tyson and Me,” describes her long relationship with Tyson, a pioneering black actress and style icon, who died in 2021 at the age of 96. In 2005, B Michael was commissioned to create a wardrobe for Tyson for an elaborate weekend away hosted by Oprah Winfrey. 'Good Times' Cast Heads to Delaware:How to Attend the 50th Anniversary Event in March That first interaction with Tyson led to nearly 20 years of professional and personal collaboration that defined the Hollywood star's personal aesthetic and showcased his impeccable personality and style,” according to the publisher's description of the new book by B Michael. “B was with Ms. Tyson during the most glamorous moments: the Oscars, the Emmy Awards, White House receptions, glittering galas, high-profile funerals as well as the most tender days,” the book's synopsis continues. Who is Cicely Tyson? Tyson's acting career includes countless films like “Diary of a Mad Black Woman” and “Sounder”, the latter of which earned her her first Academy Award nomination for the 1972 film. She has received three Primetime Emmy Awards and a Tony Award. At 94, she received an honorary Oscar and brought the audience to tears during her moving acceptance speech. Flowers, bands and happiness:22 Major Spring Events to Attend in Delaware The actress, who married famed trumpeter Miles Davis, spoke about her first Oscar nomination and her desire to show her stern mother that she had made it as an actress. “I think if I hadn't heard those words from him, none of this would make any difference to me,” Tyson said, pointing to his trophy. “I know you didn't want me to do that. But I did it. And here it is.” Winterthur Museum, Garden and Library (5105 Kennett Pike, Winterthur) from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 22. Tickets are $15 for non-members and $10 for members. Visit Winterthur.org or (302) 888-4600. USA Today reporter Bryan Alexander contributed to this report. If you have an interesting story idea, email a lifestyle journalist.Andre Lamarhas[email protected]. Consider subscribing to her weekly newsletter, DO Delaware, atdelawareonline.com/newsletters.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.delawareonline.com/story/entertainment/2024/03/07/b-michael-fashion-designer-for-beyonce-coming-to-winterthur-museum-delaware/72870094007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos