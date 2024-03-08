This Multicolor Ruffle Dress Is Just $26 at Walmart





Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more! It's hard to believe, but Easter falls at the end of the month. If this seems early to you, that's because it is – so knowing what to wear is necessary. Whether you prefer floral options or pastel creations, there are plenty of deals available right now – and if you're looking for an ensemble to wear to Easter brunch with friends and family, we've found an absolute winner. Oh, and it turns out it's only $26 at Walmart! Related: 13 Universally Flattering Transitional Dresses

The weather is always particularly tricky as the seasons prepare to change. We're officially two weeks away from the spring equinox, and the weather has been up and down as we emerge from winter. One day, those of us in New York were enjoying sunny 60-degree weather – and were affected. […] THE Open dress is the ultimate colorful ruffled dress that will elevate your Easter celebration, and it's a versatile piece as it's casual enough to suit any other occasion or weekend away with the girls. It's made from 100% polyester for a durable, breathable alternative to other options on the market. Additionally, the thin strap design makes it suitable for informal or formal occasions: you can use a shawl or cardigan to cover or wear the garment as is. Get the Scoop Women's Ruffle Bias Cut Dress for $26 (instead of $29) at Walmart! The bright and lovely colors of this dress make it a breeze to style. For example, you can pair it with contrasting or matching pumps for a fun and bold version. For a more springtime moment, you can wear it with easy sandals and an elegant clutch for a refined and sophisticated look. In terms of variety, this dress comes in three colors – we prefer the multi-color or blush pink variation – and has a size range from XS to XXL. Scoop is a Walmart clothing line designed by the famous designer and Project track judge Brandon Maxwelland this chic slip option lives up to its immaculate reputation. While reviewing and raving about this ruffled dress, one happy Walmart reviewer noted, “The floral print is beautiful. It camouflages all sensitive areas and drapes the body beautifully. It's slimming but slightly fluid. Super flattering. Another reviewer added: “This dress is beautiful and fits perfectly. » Another Walmart reviewer said, “I'm surprised at the quality of this dress. It's polyester but looks like a nice crepe fabric. It is beautifully cut and flattering. A good purchase. Easter is almost here, and this colorful, flowy dress will be suitable for your Sunday celebration – and beyond. While it can instantly make your holidays more festive, think about the trendy possibilities it will offer all season long! See it: get it Scoop Women's Ruffle Bias Cut Dress for $26 (instead of $29) at Walmart! THANKS! You have successfully registered. Not what you're looking for? Learn more about Scoop hereand don't forget to set the Walmart Sale section for more great finds!

