Zendaya wears a vintage Cavalli dress at the Green Carpet Fashion Awards

All eyes were on Zendaya as she stepped out in a vintage Roberto Cavalli flapper dress at the Green Carpet Fashion Awards Wednesday evening at 1 Hotel's Harriet's in West Hollywood.

As co-chair of the event, which also attracted Chrissy Teigen, Helen Hunt, Jennifer Coolidge, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez and Annie Lennox, Zendaya has long embraced vintage for her red carpet appearances.

Even more impressive, her latest look – a chrome armor from Mugler's fall/winter 1995 couture collection – reportedly generated $13.3 million in media exposure after she wore the piece to the show. Dune: Second part premiere in London.

To mark the occasion, she wore a silver Roaring Twenties-inspired dress from Cavalli's Spring 2011 collection. But the evening was about so much more than just sustainable sartorial selections.

“Fashion has always been a lens we use to look at the world,” explained awards ceremony founder Livia Firth. “When you want to talk about a topic – gender equality, poverty, education, fossil fuels – the first [stop] it's the fashion. If it's a lens, how can we use it in a way that's not myopic, but is actually a magnifying glass and how can we use it to connect all of these different questions? »

“It’s all connected and it comes through what I wear,” said Firth, the founder of Eco-Age consulting and creative firm, continued. “So how can we elevate that connection and make sure it’s not just about sustainable capsule collections? But it is also about indigenous rights, equality and peace. Last year we started to establish that by creating this blend bringing together indigenous leaders, young leaders, the fashion and entertainment industry over the world's largest communications platform and over the year, which is Oscar week. So how can we divert the present moment to reverse it? This year there's less about fashion per se, and it's more about leadership in a different way.

Zendaya attends the 2024 Green Carpet Fashion Awards at 1 Hotel West Hollywood on March 6, 2024 in West Hollywood. Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for the Green Carpet Fashion Awards

Highlighting this, John Legend received The Rebel Award for his work to end mass incarceration through his foundation, FreeAmerica. After being introduced by activist Shaka Senghor, Legend sang an impromptu rendition of Bob Marley's “Redemption Song.”

“I wasn't planning on singing, but after hearing Shaka speak like that, I was so inspired,” said Legend, who later joked, “When you think of John Legend, do you really think 'the rebel?' ' I am an extremely cold person. You know that there are people who are not cold-hearted? I am all coldness. But I believe that I have been given a platform and I am supposed to use it to speak out, to use my voice, to amplify the voices of others and to fight for justice and change where we need change and where we need more justice. I'm using my voice to speak out and end mass incarceration in America to make us a fairer and more loving country. »

Donatella Versace received the GCFA Changemaker Award from Coolidge and MJ Rodriguez. “I’m kind of an imposter here tonight,” Coolidge joked. “I’m just staying at the hotel.”

Michaela Jae Rodriguez attends the 2024 Green Carpet Fashion Awards. Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for the Green Carpet Fashion Awards

Rodriguez shared her personal experience after meeting Versace at the MET Gala in 2022. “Being in a space as a trans woman, especially a trans woman of color, you don't know if there's room for you” , she said, recalling her personal experience. tonight. “[Donatella] I floated in and was like, “Are you going to go up to her and say hello or are you going to stay here by this statue?” I went up and said hello. It was the warmest and most welcome hello. I really enjoyed this. You just don't know how a hello can really change someone's perspective in a space where you feel like you're the only one.

For his part, Versace said: “I have always tried to accept change, even when it seemed difficult to do so. Change is a great teacher. We would not grow without change. I have learned so much from my time with queer and transgender leaders and activists. She referenced Nex Benedict, the transgender student from Oklahoma who was recently killed in a school bathroom. “This is an indescribable tragedy,” Versace said. “We must raise our voices.”

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen attend the 2024 Green Carpet Fashion Awards. Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for the Green Carpet Fashion Awards

Other honorees at the event included Mary Robinson (presented by Vanessa Nakate); labor activist Kalpona Atkar from Bangladesh (introduced by Lennox); Greenland's Mother Moon (presented by Trudie Styler); United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres; and Ugandan pop star-turned-politician Bobi Wine and his wife Barbie Kyagulanyi, whose story is featured in the Oscar-nominated documentary film. Bobi Wine: The People's President.

Model Amber Valletta, a longtime advocate for sustainable fashion, took the stage to discuss the dinner's “surprise” main course, presented alongside Telmont champagne, Flor de Caña rum and Avaline wine.

“It's hard to follow all the people before me with such powerful messages and what I took away from everyone who spoke is that it starts with us individually,” Valletta said, before joking: “Now I’m going to talk about food and fashion.”

Wearing a Triarchy look, Valletta went on to explain that everyone's pasta was made from tomatoes grown by Firth's farm, Quinto Sapore, using scraps of compostable stretch denim fabric from Campari Denim.

“Soon, you’re going to eat your jeans tonight,” she said as the pasta was served. “It’s truly circular fashion. Maybe next year you can all eat my outfit. It is made of the same denim.