SHEIN Strengthens Commitment to Women's Empowerment Through Expanded Collaborations with Dress for Success Affiliates





The latest collaboration will see the commitment of SHEIN US$430,000 to six local subsidiaries.

SINGAPORE, March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — SHEIN, a global online fashion and lifestyle retailer, is strengthening its commitment to women's empowerment causes by expanding its collaboration with local affiliates of Dress for Success (DFS), an organization non-profit that empowers women to achieve their goals. economic independence by providing a support network and access to professional attire and development tools to help women thrive in work and life. SHEIN will provide US$430,000 financial support to a total of six DFS affiliates in the United States, United Kingdom, ItalyAnd Singaporeestablishing new relationships with five subsidiaries in Indianapolis, Chattanooga, Milan, Rome And Singaporeand building on its long-standing collaboration with DFS Greater London. Funds from SHEIN will support DFS activities, daily operations and special initiatives, including sponsorship of: The annual Stepping Out In Style fundraising dinner and fashion show at Indianapolis WE

WE The annual CelebrateHer Gala event and launch of the Professional Women's Group at Chattanooga WE

WE A new Multifunctional Center in Rome, Italy the first DFS facility dedicated to offering training and support services

the first DFS facility dedicated to offering training and support services Expanded outreach activities and renovation of office premises to serve beneficiaries in Milan, Italy

Organized activities including an image makeover and photo session in Singapore

The annual Power of Women Awards event at London, United Kingdom SHEIN Global Head of Public Affairs and Singapore Managing Director, Mr. Leonard Lin said: “At SHEIN, we recognize the transformative power of fashion as a tool for empowerment and positive change. Our expanded alliance with the new Dress for Success subsidiaries and the strong and continued links with the brand Greater London affiliates, reflect our commitment to supporting women who may face barriers to success and create opportunities for them to access their full potential. This underlines our shared vision with Dress for Success: providing women with the skills, resources and network to confidently build their careers and shape their futures. » This expanded collaboration builds on SHEIN's existing relationship with DFS Greater London, which has seen SHEIN provide financial sponsorship and clothing donations, impacting the lives of over 400 women since 2019. October 2023, SHEIN also launched a 23-piece “Curve” capsule collection with DFS Greater London. This collection was designed specifically for women ranging from UK sizes 16 to 24 and included dresses, blazers, jumpsuits, fitted pants and blouses in a color palette of berry, black and cream. The financial support for the six DFS affiliates is part of the 35 million US dollars that SHEIN had committed in September 2023 towards social impact activities focused on women, young people and disadvantaged communities. Logo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2266792/4583378/image_5026813_4105828_Logo.jpg

