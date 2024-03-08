The New Mart and Fashion TechWorks of Los Angeles will partner with Ukraine Fashion Forward (UFF) to host 9 Ukrainian fashion brands for a comprehensive educational program throughout the month of March.





ANGELS, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Ukraine's creative spirit continues to flourish as the country continues to resist Russian invasion. Nowhere is this more evident than in the dynamic fashion industry. The Ukraine Fashion Forward (UFF) project brings together 9 Ukrainian fashion brands selected to participate in LA Market Week and Los Angeles Fashion Week in March 2024. Due to the business focus, more than 90 Ukrainian companies applied to UFF and the selected 9 come Angels. Each of these designers has a unique story of courage and passion as they continue to make, even as war rages. Fashion brands reflect the designers' deep roots and connections to Ukrainian culture, both traditional and contemporary. Their unique and exciting creations bear witness to the determination of a people to remain free. The UFF was created not only to ensure brand visibility, but also to help businesses create lasting business connections that will allow the country to rebuild and prosper once peace returns. Anna Petrova– President of Start Up Ukraine and initiator of the UFF quotes project “I dream of a day when Ukraine is known as a country with a strong creative economy. Fashion brands are a great way to share Ukrainian culture and values ​​with the world. I am proud that Startup Ukraine was able to help these brands develop their US market entry strategies. We have built a 3-month support program for Ukrainian brands entering the US market with our amazing partners to create exciting opportunities for establishing partnerships and collaboration. International trade and economic diplomacy are essential to the growth of Ukraine economy. And it's more important than ever, now that the war has started. » Participants will arrive at Angels on 8 March and will exhibit at LA Market Week (March 11-14). The New Mart and Fashion Techworks will provide a showroom to showcase their collections to retail buyers and other fashion leaders. The following week, participants will participate in workshops with Fashion Techworks and one-on-one mentoring from fashion executives who will train brands on market analysis, sales, marketing, public relations and distribution. The brands will also participate in photoshoot productions as well as other Los Angeles-based projects. They will end the month by showcasing their brands at Los Angeles Fashion Week, powered by Arts Hearts Fashion, with a fashion show dedicated to Ukraine on Friday, March 22. The UFF was launched with the support of a challenge grant from the U.S. Embassy to Kyiv with friends who are passionate about Ukraine and its fashion industry. “The organizers include: Startup Ukraine (the largest entrepreneurial organization in the Ukraine) IBA (International Business Accelerator) Art Hearts Fashion, Fashion Techworks (LA) US Embassy Kyiv, Community Vitalization Council (LA.) and The New Mart (LA), collaborations with United Nude Footwear and AMPRshowroom. Register for upcoming events https://www.newmart.net/registration/ (Market week) https://posh.vip/e/los-angeles-fashion-week-powered-by-art-hearts-fashion-2 (Fashion Week) More information about our partners https://startupukraine.com/uff/

https://www.newmart.net/

https://www.iba.io/

https://artheartsfashion.com/

https://ua.usembassy.gov/

www.fashiontechworks.com SOURCE The New Market

