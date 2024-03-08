Fancy or frivolity function? (United States National Park Service)





Among the oddities found in the Fort Stanwix National Monument Museum collection are objects FOST 11122 and FOST 5865. These objects are mustache cups dating from the mid to late 1800s, during the Victorian era. The single object labeled FOST 5865 was excavated in 1972 and found in a 19th-century toilet located near where the fort's main gate once stood. It is made of ironstone and can be dated to around 1870 to 1910. The entire guard has broken off but looks like it was once trimmed along the edges with gold paint. This too is a right-handed cup. The objects labeled FOST 11122 were excavated in 1974, in an old private pit located in the park. This is a matching pair in ironstone with gold and pink floral highlights. One is missing half of its mustache guard and both are missing their handles and buttons on the right side of the guard indicate that they were right-handed cups. There were also left-handed style cuts. From clean-shaven to fashionable

After years of fashion for clean-shaven faces, wearing facial hair became fashionable in the 19th century. When the British colonial powers expanded into India, mustaches were the dominant style. Soon, the military began imitating them and eventually, new military regulations were written to allow them (provided the rest of the face was shaved). This unprecedented fashion spread in the military ranks, in Great Britain, on the European continent, then in North America. Men's Fashion Considerations

In the 1860 Book of Etiquette and Politeness Manual for Men, Cecil B Hartley warned that mustaches should be kept within certain limits and never be curled, nor pulled to an absurd length. Even worse is cutting them with scissors. The mustache should be neat and not too big. It seems that many men have strong opinions on how to wear a mustache. Popular authors of the day, like Rudyard Kipling, Guy de Maupassant, and Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, were known for commenting on the style, cut, and even shape of mustaches. Some, like Mark Twain, even sided with the beard in favor of the mustache, arguing that a beard served no useful function; it is a nuisance and a discomfort; all nations hate him; all nations persecute him with the razor. As a result, waxing has become the popular method for taming lip hair. Combed and coated or twisted into handlebars, a carefully waxed mustache keeps its shape all day long. The wax kept crumbs from getting tangled in your lip hair and kept your mustache from falling out. It even made him less unruly when it came to kissing a lover! But a well-waxed mustache apparently had only one drawback: hot tea. This ubiquitous drink, which became synonymous with the British Empire, could melt mustache wax, leaving it loose, unkempt and dirty.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nps.gov/articles/000/mustache-cups-forefront-of-function-or-frivoulousness.htm%3Futm_source%3Darticle%26utm_medium%3Dwebsite%26utm_campaign%3Dexperience_more%26utm_content%3Dlarge The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos