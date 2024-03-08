Politics meets fashion at the State of the Union: Ukrainian colors and white suits





WASHINGTON, March 7 (Reuters) – Some are wearing white to defend their reproductive rights. One wore red to represent Washington's desire for statehood. And former Rep. George Santos wears a bedazzled necklace. Lawmakers and their guests used fashion to make a statement Tuesday as Joe Biden's State of the Union address gives not only the president, but also his audience, their biggest platform yet. year. Yellow and blue were the choice of some lawmakers, Ukraine's two-tone. Legislation providing $60 billion in aid to Ukraine has been delayed by House Republicans for months, a delay that has contributed to some setbacks for kyiv on the battlefield. Santos, who was expelled from Congress after a series of dizzying lies about his biography led to his indictment on fraud charges, nonetheless appeared at the speech wearing a rhinestone-adorned collar, black blazer and white pants. He also chose a more subtle touch favored by several lawmakers: a pin. His and those worn by other Republican lawmakers were red and in tribute to Laken Riley, a 22-year-old nursing student from Georgia who was allegedly murdered last month by an undocumented immigrant who had been released on parole . Republicans, who accuse Biden and his administration's border policies of being responsible for the deaths of Americans killed by illegal immigrants, have seized on the matter. Firebrand's U.S. representative, Marjorie Taylor Greene, wore a “Say Her Name” t-shirt, another reference to Riley. Across the aisle, a handful of Democratic U.S. lawmakers demonstrated their support for a halt to the war in Gaza on Thursday evening by wearing red and white pins reading “CEASE FIRE.” “Win Without War,” a network of activists and organizations that advocates for a more peaceful U.S. foreign policy, said before the speech that about 15 offices had requested the pins, but it did not know how many members of Congress would wear them during the speech. . The story continues Representatives Cori Bush and Rashida Tlaib also wore Palestinian kaffiyehs. Former U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, who was seriously injured in a shooting in 2011, wore orange to symbolize the end of gun violence. Members of the Democratic Women's Caucus wear white outfits with pins reading “Fight for Reproductive Freedom” to highlight their support for reproductive rights. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt, Patricia Zengerle, Gabriella Borter; editing by Heather Timmons and Stephen Coates)

