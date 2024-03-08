How Stitch Fix uses generative AI to help us dress better Adobe Stock

Business leaders looking to harness generative AI, the technology made famous by ChatGPT, face major strategic questions. What are the best ways to use generative AI within the organization? Where can technology add the most value? And how do you find a delicate balance between human expertise and artificial intelligence?

Online personal styling service Stitch Fix is ​​a business that every organization can learn from. The company was built on data and AI from the ground up, which allowed them to provide a personalized styling service and ship clothes directly to customers, clothes they know customers will love based on of their style preferences and previous choices. But what makes Stitch Fix truly special is its ability to find the perfect balance between human knowledge and machine capabilities. Here's how Stitch Fix leverages generative AI to streamline processes and provide better service to customers.

A goldmine of data

Stitch Fix is ​​sitting on a gold mine of almost 4.5 billion text data points that customers shared with the company. This data might include a customer's style preferences or feedback on how an item suits them, for example. This is valuable data for understanding each client's style, but it is often in free text form, making it difficult to use. Generative AI helps Stitch Fix harness this complex and messy data because generative AI excels at quickly understanding and summarizing large amounts of text data.

Stitch Fix uses large language models from OpenAI, combined with their own deep learning recommendation algorithms, to interpret feedback shared by customers and then use that information to inform future recommendations. In other words, generative AI translates customer feedback into a format that Stitch Fix's recommendation algorithms can more easily understand.

Let's explore some specific use cases in more detail.

Create clothing recommendations

One of the ways Stitch Fix uses generative AI is to present a selection of clothing based on feedback the customer has shared about their style preferences and fit. These recommendations are shared with a human stylist, who will then select the final pieces for each client.

Since Stitch Fix has thousands of pieces in its inventory, this initial recommendation saves stylists valuable time and allows them to spend more time focusing on the client's personal styling needs.

Text generation support

Generative AI is not just about interpreting text. It can also create text (and images, and video, and more). Stitch Fix uses this capability to produce attractive advertising copy that communicates the benefits of signing up for the Stitch Fixs service. All AI-generated copy is quality-checked by human editors (with a 77 percent success rate at the time of writing).

Generative AI also helps Stitch Fix create informative product descriptions that give customers details about an item's features, specifications and benefits. As you can imagine, writing descriptions for thousands of items is a time-consuming task. But after training OpenAIs GPT-3 on previous product descriptions (written by editors), as well as customer reviews, the model can now quickly create descriptions that editors and merchandisers can review. Stitch Fix says the template can generate 10,000 product descriptions every 30 minuteseach description requiring only a quick one-minute review by an expert before approval.

Automatically style outfits

Another interesting use is the Stitch Fixes Outfit Creation Model (OCM), which uses generative AI to generate millions of new outfit combinations per day. OCM, which has been trained on millions of outfits created by stylists, selects items from Stitch Fix's current inventory, as well as customers' previous purchases, to compile personalized outfit suggestions for customers. This shows customers how to style items they might be interested in purchasing (or already own) with other items available on Stitch Fix. This is done through personalized emails and advertisements and through customers' personalized shopping flow.

Key takeaways

In short, Stitch Fix uses generative AI to better understand what customers want and, most importantly, to find a balance between automation and human skills. By enabling AI systems to automate time-consuming and repetitive tasks, Stitch Fix allows human experts to focus on their uniquely human abilities such as creativity, judgment and building great relationships with customers. This is why I think all organizations can learn from the Stitch Fix approach.