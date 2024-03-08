Fashion
Color Theory: How to Dress to Sell
There are nine IBC companies at BYU-Idaho all exploring the best ways to sell.
Apparel entrepreneurship expert Stacie Storrer suggests that color theory potentially influences whether students take out their wallets.
Storrer, driven by her deep passion, learned fashion psychology and color theory through her classes.
“Fashion psychology is really how you manipulate yourself in the world to (help them) perceive your mood,” Storrer said.
Many IBC companies have appeared on campus over the past two weeks. This begs the question: what can make these businesses accessible?
“People are more likely to buy from you if you look good. Pretty privilege is a real thing,” Storer said.
Questions may arise about what “dressing well” entails. Storrer says color theory plays an important role in this.
“It’s hard because sometimes people don’t realize that what they put on scares them,” Storrer said.
Black
Costumes. Funeral. Night sky.
“Dark can be really intimidating and dangerous. — like a nasty type thing. That’s where you get the bad boy trophy vibe,” Storrer said. “It can also be intimidating in a very professional way, like Sandra Bullock from 'Proposal'.”
She says it's a very deep and moody color, and can have serious connotations because of its intensity.
“He'It’s like that manager who watches you and doesn’t say anything,” Storrer said.
YELLOW
Sun. Warning signs. Bananas.
Although yellow is seen as a very optimistic and happy color, this color can have negative connotations in professional settings.
“It’s super joyful, but it can make people think you’re immature,” Storrer said. “When you wear yellow, you are more likely to argue. IThis can be an annoying color for some people.
Proceed with caution and laugh when wearing yellow.
Purple
Barney. Lavender. Grapes.
Anciently, the color purple was associated with royalty. Storrer describes it as a color that evokes mystery, luxury and wealth.
“(This color is typically used to) upstage your other partner, which can make them feel a little small and not very interesting,” Storrer said.
Wearing this color suggests that one wishes to appear more impressive than others.
Red
Stop sign. Chili peppers. Fire.
Red is considered a dominant color, says Storrer. Everyone seems completely fascinated by this color and it is eye-catching.
“If there's someone you want to look at you, you wear red,» says Störrer.
White
Cotton. Paper. Snow.
When paired with other colors, white can become a great accent piece, says Storer. However, white does not accentuate alone.
“It’s not intimidating. It's peaceful. It's serene. It's purity,» says Störrer.
Nor does it reveal a certain intention, she says.
“It doesn't say anything about your personality, so when you don't know how you want to present yourself to someone, but you don't really want to leave a good or bad impression on them, you wear white,” says Storrer.
Miscellaneous
Other colors to keep in mind are neutral browns and the grays.
“(These colors) are super boring,” Storrer said.
Another color to be wary of is hot pink.
“(Hot pink is) eye-catching like red, but feminine, which I think leads people to think (you’re) crazy,” Storrer said.
Many IBC companies hope to increase their sales and many components contribute to this effort.
Storrer gives one last piece of advice.
“(Wear clothes that) represent you (well)…because it’s hard to focus on what you’re saying when you’re wondering how you’re looking,” Storrer said. “You should have clothes that give you a good foundation for what your words are saying so people can hear you better.”
Sources
2/ https://byuiscroll.org/color-theory-how-to-dress-to-sell/
