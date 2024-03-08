Men's tennis heading to East Lansing for Weekend Tilt with No. 16 Michigan State

ITHACA, N.Y. — Another ranked opponent stands in the way of Cornell men's tennis this weekend as it heads to East Lansing to take on 16th-ranked Michigan State on Sunday, March 10. Doubles action begins at noon, with live streaming. of the match on Game view. Live scoring will also be available here.

LATEST OUT: DOUBLE HEADER OF THE WEEKEND BIG RED SPLITS AGAINST SMU, HOBART

The Big Red last took the field last Saturday for their first home games since Jan. 28 against Southern Methodist University and Hobart College. Cornell fell to the Mustangs, 5-2, to open the afternoon of competition before defeating the Statesmen, 5-2, to close out the nightcap at the Reis Tennis Center.

Looking at the SMU game, Cornell fell behind on the eighth ball early, losing the doubles point after the Mustangs earned wins at the No. 2 and No. 3 positions. SMU would win the first singles point in an upset, as Trevor Svadja handed it over Papua New Guinea his second defeat in the last three matches (6-1, 6-3) in first place to propel the Mustangs up, 2-0. Junior Adit Sinha would counter, cruising to a straight-sets victory over No. 97 Adam Neff to give Cornell its first point of the afternoon. SMU would punch its ticket to win the match right after, as Maks Silagy eliminated Philippe Pinzon (6-1, 7-5), and Liam Krall rallied after losing the second set, eliminating Petar Teodorovic in three (6-2 4-6, 6-2). Bradley Paliska would earn the final point of the day at fourth-place Cornell, recovering from a 6-4 loss in the first match to defeat Eric Hadigian in three (4-6, 6-4, 10-6).

In the Hobart match, Cornell got things off to a quick start by collecting the doubles points with a 6-3 victory of Adit Sinha And Nathan Mao at first place against Sean Pesin and Nick Fischer and a hard-fought 7-6 (7-5) rebound victory for Verdes and Teodorovic against Troy Steiner and Hyat Oyer at No. 2 doubles. Moving to doubles, Papoe overcame his loss to SMU by sweeping Pesin (6-0, 6-2) to take the lead, 2-0. Hobart earned its first point of the match with Nick Grosso's 6-1, 6-3 win over Matthew Druyanoff to make the match 2-1. Cornell put the hammer down afterwards, with Eric Verdes (n°2), Noah Eisenberg (No. 3), and Mohammed Dossani (No. 4) winning three straight sets to claim victory.

ITA RANKING UPDATE

Despite splitting up this weekend, the Big Red found itself in 46th place in the latest ITA rankings after being 57th last week. The Ivy League is still well represented in the poll, with seven of the eight appearing in this week's rankings. Columbia leads the way at No. 6, followed by Harvard (No. 8), Princeton (No. 23), Penn (No. 44), Cornell, Yale (No. 55) and Dartmouth (No. 73). Ohio State and Texas Christian University still lead the rankings, followed by Virginia, Wake Forest and the University of Kentucky.

On the individual side, RaduPapoe lost two places but remains in the top 20 at 19th place. He is the third Ivy League player in this week's rankings behind Harvard's Cooper Williams (13th) and Columbia's Michael Zheng (13th). .15).

INSIDER: STATE OF MICHIGAN

Sunday's game will be the sixth time Cornell and Michigan State have met. The Spartans hold a 3-2 series lead, but Cornell has won each of the last two games convincingly in 2019 (4-0 at East Lansing) and 2020 (7-0 at Ithaca).

The Spartans enter the weekend as the 16th-ranked team in Division I with a 14-2 record overall and are a perfect 7-0 in home games this season. Michigan State's two losses this year came against ranked opponents in Princeton (4-0) on Feb. 24 and most recently against Arizona (4-1) to close out the Diablo College Tennis Invitational last Sunday in Tempe. Michigan's only point in the game against the Wildcats came from OzanBaris, then No. 1. The 4th-ranked Spartan swept Gustaf Strom (6-4, 6-2). Three Spartans appear in the ITA singles rankings this week. Baris slipped from 4th to 12th, while Ronnie Hohmann dropped a spot to 20th after his three-set loss to nationally ranked Wildcat Colton Smith from first place (7-5, 5- 7, 1-6) Sunday. . Max Sheldon finds himself in the rankings for the first time this season, at 124th place. Sheldon lost his last two singles matches, but was on an eight-match winning streak before his losses last weekend to Arizona State's Roi Ginat and Arizona State's King Ginat. Casper Christensen.

On the doubles side, the Spartans ranked two of their doubles teams this week. Sheldon and Baris enter the weekend ranked 7th overall and have a 10-3 record. Only one of those losses came in the spring in a 7-6 (7-5) thriller against Princeton's Paul Inchauspe and Filippos Astreinidis. Ronnie Hohmann and Sébastien Collard are the other tandem in the rankings, occupying 79th place with a 5-2 record.

FOLLOWING

Cornell will return to Ithaca for its final doubleheader of 2024 on Sunday, March 17 against Quinnipiac (10 a.m.) and Penn State University (2 p.m.) from the Reis Tennis Center.