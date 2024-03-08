DC Fashion WeekIn the Style Report





DC FASHION WEEK INCREASES IN STYLE DC Fashion Week celebrated its 20th anniversaryth Birthday and 40 yearsth Presented with special honor. Ean Williams, founder and executive director of DC Fashion Week, received the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award for his commitment to helping build a stronger nation. Williams has been personally dedicated to increasing economic development in fashion design, apparel merchandising and improving the visibility of the nation's capital as a center for international fashion. Founded in 2004, the event continues to grow in popularity and sponsorship. This well-deserved recognition will cement Washington DC as an influential fashion market outside of the Big Four (New York, London, Milan and Paris) and well beyond the Mid-Atlantic. Sponsors include Air France, Smart Water, Tequila Patron, Shy Magazine, H Street Festival, the National Housing Center which hosts the runway presentations. The three-day event was kicked off with a fashion industry networking party, where self-identified fashionistas delighted in Bridgerton-themed outfits. The following evening is dedicated to the emerging designers showcase, followed by an evening of international couture collections which includes a menswear capsule. Guy Lambert hosted the weekend shows; each presenting around a dozen collections in front of a well-attended audience. Guests are invited to enjoy a red carpet, cocktail reception and VIP reception as a prelude to an exciting evening of diverse and innovative collections. We can't help but be impressed by the inclusiveness of the designers and their models. The collections range from raw and tough to glitzy and glamorous. There were some impressive tailored suits, as evidenced by FIATI's finely tailored ensembles and Franck La Scelta's chic tuxedos and elegant holiday outfits. Powerful masculinity was demonstrated with the modernity of Andrew Nowell and with a deconstructed side in Valencii Ventora. Extravagant evening wear swept the floor in embroidered tulles from Paaie. Francesca Lazzari had a flair for finely crafted fabric formations. Corjor International, Williams' own label, traditionally closes the show as a true grand finale. Perhaps a tribute to Parisian Couture with influences from the Roaring Twenties. The looks were largely devoid of color; opting for a predominantly black palette to capture the dramatic details. There was a mix of street wear and mixed day collections helping to showcase Ethiopia, Canada, Italy and Georgia among others. It's a pleasure to witness the evolving DC fashion landscape rise in style. See below for a photo gallery from DC Fashion Week.

