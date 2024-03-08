Weaving a sustainable future at this year's Lynn Fashion Showcase





The annual Lynn Fashion Showcase is much more than just a fashion show. Every look on show at this year's event was dedicated to catalyzing positive change in the fashion industry by raising awareness of the critical importance of repurposing post-consumer textiles into new clothing. We still have a long way to go with the current post-consumer textile recycling rate at just 1%. Fortunately, sustainability as a way of life is gaining popularity amid growing awareness that we, as consumers, need to make better purchasing choices. This year's event showed how we can be eco-friendly without compromising on quality and style. Sustainability was incorporated into the event on and off the track. As soon as guests entered the completely transformed university library, they were transported to a fashionable world with an incredible amount of thoughtful details. We have discovered creative ways to successfully reuse conventional fabrics, plastics, waste and other materials. Cesar Santalo, dean of the College of Communication and Design, even lent his artistic talents by showcasing his collage techniques using excess pieces of fabric on the parade stage, adding an unexpected element to what would otherwise be a mundane noir scene . Santalo believes that a sustainable mindset strengthens creativity and culture and that the world needs innovative minds to solve complex social, political, economic and environmental problems. Ultimately, collaboration, another key word alongside sustainability, is the key element that makes this event successful year after year. Not only does it involve 150 students from different academic departments, but the Showcase also draws on outside talent, particularly designers from South Florida. This year's selected designer was “Project Runway” contestant Amanda Perna, whose bright and playful clothing and accessories brand, The House of Perna, is focused on maximalist style with minimal waste. Even for Perna, the experience exceeded his expectations. I felt like I was back at New York Fashion Week. From the moment you walked through the library door, you were enchanted by every little detail, Perna says. She was also impressed by the students' professionalism, work ethic and ability to work as a team. Among the many stunning models, the looks presented by Miami Fashion Institute alumni and students stood out. They made beautiful ready-to-wear pieces from towels donated by the St. Regis Hotel in Bal Harbour. Swimwear and resort wear were pleasantly abundant with brands Aquamala Swimwear and Change of Scenery. Designer Sara Mique was back to present her collection of sequinned sportswear. It's a massive undertaking to produce a fashion show of this caliber, but the whole point of this project is to give students the rare opportunity to learn by doing. As the wise Confucius once said, I hear and I forget. I see and I remember. I do it and I understand. Dr. Katrina Carter-Tellison, vice president for academic affairs, is leading the wave to bridge the gap between classroom learning and real-world application. The Lynn Fashion Showcase is a great example of how we implement hands-on learning. By engaging in this interdisciplinary project, students hone their creative skills and gain invaluable knowledge, preparing them for success in their future endeavors, says Carter-Tellison. It's hard to imagine how next year's Lynn Fashion Showcase will top this one, but it's already in the works and we can't wait to have a front row seat to see it unfold seamlessly. To learn more about Olivia Hollaus, Click here.

