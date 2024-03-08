New stores opened in Fashion Valley





With just a few weeks to go before Fashion Valley Mall's completed renovation, the mall is already celebrating grand store openings for luxury brands David Yurman and Dolce & Gabana, as well as the grand reopening of the Rolex Fourtan boutique. Other stores expected to open soon in the mall include Gorjana, JD Sports, Veronica Beard and luxury watchmaker Tudor. Most of the businesses in the mall cater to a high-end, elite clientele. The multimillion-dollar renovation and expansion of the mall itself is expected to be completed by the end of the month, after years of delays. Mall manager Simon Property Group announced the renovation in 2019 with a ground floor architectural design. COVID-19 and other factors have led to delays in what is the biggest update to the mall since the 1990s. Fashion Valley Mall originally opened in 1969 with Spanish-style architecture. The facades and seats were refreshed with this renovation. New walkways, bridges and escalators have been added to the three-level open-air mall. Simon Property Group, which owns 50% of the mall, also upgraded the landscaping and added water features. New stores Rolex Boutique Fourtan : The new Rolex boutique is an immersion into the world of Rolex with a San Diego-inspired design concept that includes several private consultation rooms and a two-story exterior façade. This new site opened at the beginning of February right next to its old site. David Yurman : San Diego's new destination for timeless elegance, David Yurman, brings his renowned craftsmanship and effortless luxury pieces to the West Coast. Discover her iconic twisted bracelets, stunning gemstone necklaces and more. Dolce & Gabbana : Bringing a touch of Italian style to San Diego, Dolce & Gabbana recently opened its first San Diego outpost at Fashion Valley Mall. Enter their world of exquisite craftsmanship and timeless elegance, where captivating couture meets iconic handbags like the Sicily. Discover stunning clothing, sophisticated shoes and captivating accessories, all infused with the brand's signature Italian luxury. Expect more stores to open this year as construction finishes.

