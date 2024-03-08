Fashion
Elsa Pataky dazzles in a backless mini dress as she attends the launch of the Spanish shoe brand's new collection
Elsa Pataky stunned as she attended a promotional event for Spanish shoe brand Gioseppo in Madrid, Spain on Thursday.
The model and actress, 47, looked incredible in an elongated mini dress, with semi-sheer sleeves and a zigzag pattern.
Posing for photos at the event inside the Bless Hotel, Elsa twirled to give a glimpse of her outfit's backless cutout.
She completed her look with a pair of gold wedges from the brand and pulled her hair back into a high ponytail.
Chris Hemsworth's wife has been the face of the brand since August 2019 and has since featured in numerous brand campaigns.
Before Christmas, Elsa and her husband Chris were hit by rumors that they were “splitting up”.
They then poured cold water over the whispers as they headed to the beach with their children in Byron Bay.
The couple, who have been married for more than 10 years, recently made it known that all was not well in paradise after a separate vacation.
A source close to the couple recently said In touch magazine that despite maintaining a united front for their family and spending Christmas together, the duo has been growing apart for some time.
“The status of Chris and Elsa’s marriage is a question mark,” a source told the newspaper.
“The separate vacations are a huge wake-up call, but it's more than that. They're still a close-knit family, but they've drifted apart as a couple.
The source claimed Chris wanted to live a “simpler life,” but “Elsa wanted more.”
“They were the perfect husband and wife team for so long – both beautiful, beautiful children. Everything seemed perfect. But things have definitely changed,” they added.
The couple spent a lot of time vacationing apart last year, which made fans wonder if all is well in paradise.
The discussions began when Elsa and the couple's children put up the family Christmas tree in their Byron Baymansion without Chris.
“I haven’t seen you and Chris together in a while. I hope everything is okay,” one follower commented under the photos posted by the Spanish star of the Hemsworth clan decorating the house.
Chris and Elsa got married over the Christmas holidays of 2010.
The couple live in a $30 million mansion in Broken Head, near Byron Bay, after moving to Australia from Los Angeles nine years ago.
- International news unanimously