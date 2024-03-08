Chrishell Stause dazzles in her metallic dress while Victoria Justice impresses in her sheer top at the Hollywood Reporter and TikTok Nominees Party in West Hollywood.

Oscar week – ahead of the 96th Academy Awards – is here.

This results in a plethora of parties around Tinseltown leading up to the big show, presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which will be held on Sunday, March 10 at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood.

One of the most coveted events surrounding the lead-up to the Oscars on Thursday was The Hollywood Reporter and TikTok Nominees Party presented by Heineken Silver at Ardor in West Hollywood.

Actress/reality TV star Chrishell Stause and actress/singer Victoria Justice were among the personalities who made a splash at the event in the fashion department.

Stause, 42, would make her grand metallic shoulderless dress with hints of silver and blue.

The Selling Sunset star would also add a pair of black pumps to the ensemble, while keeping accessories to a minimum.

The former soap actress, who previously starred in All My Children and Days Of Our Lives, had her thinning locks voluminous while styled well past the middle of her back and over her ears with a center part.

It seems she had the magic touch of celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton, long known as the artist who created Ariana Grande's iconic high ponytail.

The UK native, 40, would actually join Stause on the red carpet for a set or two of photos, wearing a black double-breasted suit with a white dress shirt and matching tie.

Justice, 31, stunned in a sheer studded top with black cropped bottoms.

The Zoey 101 actress also wore a pair of black pointy pumps and five-tiered drop earrings.

To complete her overall look, the Trust starlet chose to pull her long, dark brown tresses back from her face, over her ears and slightly down her back, without any parting.

At one point, Carter Gregory struck up a conversation and posed alongside Justice at the event, his chest taking center stage.

Dylan Mulvaney was among all the familiar faces who mingled at the event and posed for photos in a gold and black patterned dress with an off-the-shoulder design.

Mulvaney had her long blonde tresses styled in a unique mesh on top, while some strands fell around the frame of her face.

Actor David Krumholtz stepped out in a casual all-black outfit featuring a blazer, pants and button-down shirt.

The Santa Claus actor, 45, also reportedly added a pair of white sneakers to his ensemble, while having his dark brown hair pushed back from his face in a slicked back look.

Kim Lee was also there to show off her fashion sense with black pants and a brown and black fur top that hung around her neck.

She also went for a very voluminous look when it came to her dark, shimmering tresses that were pulled over her ears while falling down her back with a center part.

Dianne Warren showed off her unique style in a black suit with a white turtleneck sweater with some sort of black and red pattern on the front.

Sometimes, the 67-year-old famous composer shared her evening with Karen Ryan, who posed with her in a blue and yellow floral dress and black peep-toe heels.

Comedian Jimmy Kimmel will host the Oscars for the fourth time after receiving good reviews during his previous appearances in 2017, 2018 and 2023.

During Sunday's ceremony, which will be broadcast in the United States on ABC, presenters will distribute Oscars in 23 categories for films released during the 2023 calendar year.

Christopher Nolan's hit biographical thriller Oppenheimer, starring Cillian Murphy in the title role, tops the festive evening with 13 nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay for Nolan, and Best actor for Murphy.

Romantic comedy-drama Poor Things comes in close behind with 11 nominations, including best picture, best director for Yorgos Lanthimos and best adapted screenplay for Tony McNamara.

Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon was close behind in the race for nominations with 10, including best picture, best director for Scorsese and best actress for Lily Gladstone.