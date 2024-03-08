White suits, Laken Riley pins and MAGA Red at the State of the Union





It's in progress. This was the gist of President Biden's State of the Union address; that was the message from the women of the Democratic caucus sitting in the House, dressed en masse in white; that was even the statement contained in some Republicans' Laken Riley pins and T-shirts. Even if Mr. Biden was the only one to speak officially, it was impossible not to see them and therefore hear them all. The State of the Union has increasingly become a stage for sartorial statements, but rarely have causes rooted in clothing been so contested. The fact that the next election will be conducted by any means possible, including through imagery, is also not so clear. It all started in 2017, when Democratic women adopted white suffragist suits, a choice popularized by Hillary Clinton during her presidential campaign during President Donald J. Trump's first speech to a joint session of Congress, as a sign of solidarity. importance of women. rights.

The following year, white was replaced with black in support of the #MeToo movement, while members of the Congressional Black Caucus wore kente around their necks in opposition to President Trump's statements on Africa and Haiti. White came back even more emphatically in 2019 and 2020. In 2022, many members, as well as the first lady, Jill Biden, used their attire to show solidarity with Ukraine.

Yet even in the context of what came before, perhaps because of the context of what came before, the women in white were on strike. They stood out as a whole in the middle of a sea of ​​dark suits, like a beacon of solidarity. At this point, the symbolism of the white suit is practically a cliché, widely understood. It was adopted on major public occasions by a number of women wishing to highlight feminine strength and the fight for its future. Representative Nancy Pelosi wore a white pantsuit when she announced that the House would begin drafting articles of impeachment against Mr. Trump. Kamala Harris wore white during her first speech as vice president-elect. Not only Liz Cheney wore white for his final speech during the televised House hearings on January 6, but Cassidy Hutchinson, former aide to President Trump, and Sarah Matthews, former deputy White House press secretary, were also in white when they testified during these hearings. This time, the costumes were not just about suffragettes and women's rights in general, but, as the pins they wore on their lapels indicated, the message was also about fighting for reproductive freedom.

Our message is clear: women must be able to access the health care they need to control their own lives and their futures. Representative Lois Frankelthe chairwoman of the Democratic Womens Caucus said of the pins in a press release.

Representative Robin Kelly, Democrat of Illinois, posted a photo of caucus members posed on a House stairway and wrote: We will never stop standing up for women, from reproductive rights to equality in the workplace. The representative also Brittany PettersenColorado Democrat. The sheer size of the group was a statement in itself. Just like the fact that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who made a name for herself last year by heckling President Biden, took a page from their playbook by donning a bright red MAGA hat and matching red jacket to symbolically aligning with Mr. Trump. campaign. She paired it with a Say Her Name T-shirt emblazoned with a photo of Laken Riley, the nursing student killed by someone authorities said was a Venezuelan migrant, in a nod to Mr. Trump on immigration. (The slogan is an appropriation of the Black Lives Matter chant.) Ms. Taylor Greene also wore a button with Ms. Riley's photo on it, an accessory she gave to President Biden. Rep. Matt Gaetz also wore a Riley pin; as did former Rep. George Santos, although Mr. Santos' rhinestone shirt collar made it seem like his clothing choice was more about drawing attention to himself than to any specific policy. Representative Troy Nehls from Texas even wore a star-spangled bow tie and a T-shirt with Mr. Trump's photo and the phrase Never Surrender. However, in the end, the pins, shirts and cap didn't really have the effect of the white suits. They have not found an echo on the screens on which most viewers consume images.

But they were nevertheless revealing. Weapons of influence and uniforms of allegiance can take many forms. What we see, whether we consciously register it or not, seeps into our brains and shapes the way we think. Mr. Trump has always been a candidate who understands as well as anyone how to use costumes and visuals, even his own photo, for his own purposes. This strategy now permeates politics on all sides. Be ready. This is just the beginning.

