Perricone MD partners with Dress for Success for Your Hour, Her Power campaign





International Women's Month campaign aims to empower women around the world SAN FRANCISCO, March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — For the second year in a row, Perricone MDsupports Dress for Success, the leading global nonprofit employment resource for women, in its annual edition Your hour, its power Campaign for International Women's Day and Women's History Month. This campaign aims to support the organization's ongoing mission to advance women in the global workforce.



Your hour, its power is inspired by the belief that when a woman has access to opportunities that can change her life for the better, she becomes powerful beyond measure. By donating the equivalent of one hour of wages, individuals can help women access Dress for Success programs, services and tools. Perricone MD has a proven track record of advocating for women across industries and sectors, as evidenced by its past philanthropic partnerships with Girls Who Code. Repeated support for the Dress for Success initiative continues to demonstrate its commitment to helping women enter and advance in the workforce, while looking and feeling their best, a central goal of Perricone MD as skincare brand as a whole. By joining this global campaign, Perricone MD is helping thousands of unemployed and underemployed women around the world achieve economic independence by benefiting from a support network, development tools and professional outfits to help them succeed. to flourish at work and in life. “Perricone MD is honored to support the Your hour, its power campaign for the second year in a row,” said Jennifer Trovel, director of marketing. “As a woman working in the beauty industry and having worked for nearly two decades, I understand the mission of Dress for Success, how not only can appearance impact your career choices, but also why A support network and development tools are necessary to succeed in a professional environment.” For more information and to donate to Dress for Success and Your hour, its power campaign, visit www.yourhourherpower.org. For over two decades, Perricone MD has been a three-tiered holistic skin care and wellness system. It is a powerful diet, dietary supplement, and topical skincare solution backed by powerful ingredients, cutting-edge research, and extensive clinical and consumer studies. Perricone MD was created by Dr. Nicholas Perricone, world-renowned author of the New York Times bestseller, The Wrinkle Cure. Dr. Perricone's seminal work challenged the prevailing norms of the skin care industry with his visionary approach to aging and the introduction of the benefits of a healthy lifestyle. Perricone MD is driven by the pursuit of fearless innovation and a stubbornly uncompromising spirit of excellence. Good enough has never been good enough, a belief that drives our commitment to consistently delivering targeted results. We continually seek the truth by revealing the powerful science behind healthy-looking skin, from the inside out and the outside in. Dress for Success is the world's leading nonprofit employment resource for unemployed and underemployed women. The organization has inspired more than 1.3 million women in their quest for economic independence in nearly 140 affiliates across 22 countries. Dress for Success builds confidence and determination from within. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/perricone-md-teams-up-with-dress-for-success-for-your-hour-her-power-campaign-302083648.html SOURCE Perricone MD

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.morningstar.com/news/pr-newswire/20240308la56110/perricone-md-teams-up-with-dress-for-success-for-your-hour-her-power-campaign The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos