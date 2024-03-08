



American Taylor Fritz becomes the latest ATP player to sign a sponsorship deal with Hugo Boss. Chief The best American men's tennis player wants to stand out a little more. This includes her fashion choices. World number 12 Taylor Fritz has signed with Hugo Boss for its on-court performance gear and official off-court tennis apparel, becoming the second male tennis player to join the German fashion brand. I'm at an important point in my career and I wanted to disrupt, Fritz told me before his appearance at the BNP Paribas Open Masters 1000 event in Indian Wells, California. I'm excited about this partnership with Boss, a brand that can impact culture. Fritz, 26, has been playing in the world's top 10 for a few years and says he has always been interested in the business side of the sport and wants to be involved in its sponsorship deals. Over the past few years, he says, my team and I have chosen to be even more strategic. I have learned a lot over the past few years about the sports and entertainment industry. I also learned that the most powerful tool is listening. Taylor Fritz says he's excited about the colors Boss brings on and off the field. Chief < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> This now culminates in a new deal with Boss, the athletic side of the Hugo Boss brand. In Indian Wells, Fritz will don a polo shirt and matching shorts, headband and bag. This is just the beginning, as Boss plans to dress Fritz both in his on-court outfit but also during all official events, red carpet moments and interviews. Fritz adapts very well to the extension of fashion beyond the court. That was a big part of my decision, he says of the focus on fashion, because the Boss team believed in me and I'm excited about what's to come. This particular deal with Boss was very personal to me. MORE: Matteo Berrettini on his role as the face of the tennis boss Taylor Fritz is a great personality on and off the field, and he perfectly embodies our brand values, says Daniel Grider, CEO of Hugo Boss. We are beyond excited for him to be the Boss brand ambassador for years to come. With this collaboration, we further expand our commitment to tennis and strengthen Boss' 24/7 lifestyle approach. Grieder adds that Fritz will play a crucial role in engaging our fans in North America, which is an important market for us, while inspiring our consumers around the world. Taylor Fritz makes her Boss clothing debut in Indian Wells, California. Chief Fritz joins Italian Matteo Berrettini as Boss ambassador on the ATP tour. Fritz believes Boss' decision to embrace tennis more comes from the importance of tennis in connecting with fans in so many parts of the world. Tennis is a global sport, he says, and while performance is a big part of it, lifestyle and fashion brands are realizing the impact of the sport. Fritz, who also announced a sleeve deal with Chipotle, was seen wearing Head tennis shoes at the Indian Wells practice court. He previously wore Nikes

head to toe. He welcomes change. I'm really excited to have clothes that fit me so well, he says. I also like the color palette, which is clean and very similar to me. Fritz's match debut with his Boss kit at a singles event takes place on Saturday in Indian Wells.

