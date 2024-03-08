Jockstraps were invented in Boston 150 years ago

Happy 150th birthday, dear jockstrap. How far we've come since your humble but mighty days of protecting the precious coins of bike messengers as they navigated the bumpy cobblestones of Boston.

Invented for this purpose in 1874 by CF Bennett, who worked for a company now known as Bike Athletic, the little must-have of yesteryear has become a sort of sex symbol whose reach extends well beyond the sporting world.

Fashion designers have imagined them for catwalks and store shelves. Kristen Stewart recently donned a Bike jockstrap for the cover of Rolling Stone, which earned her some barbs from some conservatives. Some athletes, both recreational and professional, are still looking for one. And the jockstrap owes a lot to gay men who have embraced it since the 1950s, when a hyper-masculine gay fashion aesthetic was in vogue.

They are very flirtatious. They reveal, they hide. It's like a push-up bra, said Andrew Joseph, 53, in New York.

While many athletes and others needing to keep things secure have swapped jockstraps for compression shorts and other tech alternatives, Joseph draws from his extensive collection to wear one every day.

Sean McDougle, 55, a queer nudist-naturist from upstate New York, owns about 40 jockstraps.

There is a certain feeling of freedom, he says. “I remember when I was a kid the first time I wore one and I was like, what is this thing? They give you this thing, you know? But the looks and the feeling are somehow really seductive.

The swagger of the jockstrap

The jockstraps areall things to the people who love them.For some, they are simply utilitarian and part of sports and exercise equipment. But for others, they're cozy little secrets under the clothes. They're sassy, ​​in two ways, with their butt-exposing thigh-high boots, wide belts, and clutches that stick out above shorts and pants. And they are worn with or without leather clothing in one of the many bars around the world that host jockstrap parties.

To date, Bike Athletic has sold more than 350 million jockstraps worldwide. Tom Ford, Versace, Calvin Klein, Thom Browne, Emporio Armani, Tommy Hilfiger and Savage x Fenty have released jockstraps.

Brownincluded them on the trackfor its spring/summer 2023 men's collection. The French label Egonlab too. John Galliano showed fur coats and slips in 2004. Four years later, Miuccia Prada hadblack, red and blue jockstrapstake a look at the belts in his menswear collection. Niche sellers are all over the internet and in queer stores.

At this point, it's almost evolved into a sort of men's lingerie, said Alex Angelchik, who bought Bike Athletic with other investors in 2019. From the '70s to today, it's become a sort of cult favorite at the within the gay community and has spread to the metrosexual urban environment. community.

Today, about 70 percent of Bike's customers are gay men, he said. The company's best-seller is a jockstrap that has been around since the beginning, No. 10. It's the one Stewart wore in the March issue of Rolling Stone. Kim Kardashian arrived first, showing off a jockstrap in the Americana-themed September 2022 issue of Interview magazine.

Overall, Angelchik said he sells several million dollars' worth of jockstraps a year, primarily through boutiques and Urban Outfitters stores.

A brief history

Like so many things in fashion, the jockstrap had obvious antecedents (among them the medieval fly), said Valerie Steele, director and chief curator of the Museum at the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York.

Once they arrived, they had the potential to become eroticized men's underwear, which was unusual because it was actually women's underwear, primarily, that became eroticized because women were seen as, you know, THE Sex and things were seen from the sort of heterosexual male point of view, she said.

But this period, in the late 19th century, when the jockstrap was believed to have been invented, was a time when women's lingerie was becoming much more elaborate, Steele added.

Working in Chicago, inventor Bennett set out to solve a problem in Boston for its so-called bicycle jockeys as they rode the city's uneven streets. At that time, loose-fitting breeches were the norm, offering little support.

From there, the humble jockstrap saw huge success as the men's underwear industry grew.

Pull-on cups came later, when the small piece of fabric and elastic first appeared in the sports world, around the 1920s. Now, some compression shorts can also accommodate a cup and help relieve strain. friction.

I guess the biggest change is when I started playing we had steel cups. I actually still have a few at home and my grandkids didn't know what they were. Now they've made things a lot more comfortable for the players, said Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy, who guided his team to a World Series championship last year.

Nostalgia is at play, Angelchik said.

When I first bought the brand, I talked to a lot of my cousins ​​and friends, guys who were in their 50s, 60s, some of them in their 60s. I was shocked to see how many of these guys kept their jockstraps from high school and college and still had them in a drawer or in a box somewhere, he said.

The variations of jockstraps today are endless, said Timoteo Ocampo, a Los Angeles-based designer who sells them online and in boutiques around the world. His company, Timoteo, offers men's underwear, swimwear and other clothing.

There are detachable fronts, zippered fronts, colors, he said. Some companies make diamond chains on their jockstraps. … People are becoming very creative. It's more personal, showing who they are and being proud of it.

A debt to homosexual men

Mark Mackillop, New York actor-singer-dancer, is a jockstrap enthusiast. In 10 years, he raised nearly $400,000 for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, a non-profit organization serving people in need in the U.S. theater industry.

He did this primarily by auctioning off underwear, including jockstraps, for the organization's annual Broadway Bares. Broadway Bares is a burlesque show that features, you guessed it, jockstraps, as well as other equipment and lots of peek-a-boo nudity. Mackillop, who is gay and the show's main fundraiser, also stars in it, wearing a jockstrap.

Things like Kristen Stewart wearing a jockstrap make them more common, he said. But I do know that gay men are the reason there is a jockstrap industry in the underwear world today.

Bike Athletic is the largest sponsor of the Atlanta Bucks, a rugby team that plays under the umbrella of International Gay Rugby. Another sponsor is the Eagle Bar in Atlanta, where sporting events are frequently held.

There's definitely an integral history between Bike and the gay community, said team president Jonathan Standish, who is also a player. Do he and his teammates prefer jockstraps?

Many people, myself included, will do both. We wear jockstraps for support without too much fabric, and put compression shorts on top to prevent chafing. I have thick thighs,” he laughed.

Freelancer Jack Thompson of Surprise, Arizona, contributed to this story.