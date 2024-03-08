Russian fashion brand sells Joseph Stalin-inspired jackets for $1,600





A Russian fashion brand is launching a collection of jackets inspired by the late Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin – and they cost $1,600 each. A Moscow-based fashion designer has decided to commemorate the March 5 anniversary of the death of the man responsible for the deaths of millions by unveiling a line of Stalinist jackets. According to British news site Metropeople lined up outside the brand's store in the Russian capital for a chance to get their hands on the new clothes. But some Russians were dismayed by the designer's launch, which featured a promotional video showing a man wearing the Stalin jacket as he strolled through a bombed-out Ukrainian city holding a pipe – just as the Soviet dictator did in his heyday . “It is urgent to change something, starting with a psychologist,” wrote a Russian Instagram user in response to the video. The buttoned jackets resemble the military tunics worn by the Bolshevik leader during his tenure. The military-style jacket features a collar similar to Chairman Mao's and a style that accentuates broad shoulders, projecting an image of authoritarianism. A Russian fashion brand is launching a collection of jackets for $1,600 each inspired by the late Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin. @newrubrand24/Instagram Stalin was the second leader of the Soviet Union. He was responsible for the deaths of millions of people. Getty Images NewRuBrand24, the fashion brand, launched the jacket this week – 71 years to the day after the second leader of the Soviet Union died at the Kuntsevo dacha in Moscow at the age of 74. “The jacket has become one of our business cards,” the brand said when announcing the new line. “They call him 'Stalinist' because the 'father of nations' always wore a strict military-style suit.” NewRuBrand24, the fashion brand, launched the jacket this week – 71 years to the day after the second leader of the Soviet Union died at the Kuntsevo dacha in Moscow at the age of 74. @newrubrand24/Instagram A promotional video shows a model wearing the Stalin jacket as he walks through the ruins of a bombed city in Ukraine. @newrubrand24/Instagram The deployment received mixed reactions from Russians on social media. @newrubrand24/Instagram Stalin died on March 5, 1953. Corbis via Getty Images During Stalin's rule, approximately 6 million Ukrainians and others in parts of Russia and Kazakhstan died of starvation following his decision to collectivize agriculture in grain-rich regions. Stalin also executed nearly a million of his own citizens whom he perceived as a threat to his regime, including suspected spies, traitors, and class enemies. The Post requested comment from NewRuBrand24.

