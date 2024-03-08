The new fashion exhibit at the Newark Museum is a work of art





Credit: MICHEL PETERS (Mike Peters for NMOA) The Newark Museum of Art (NMOA) has just opened a exposure featuring the works of 11 designers with ties to Newark, New Jersey, and it's fabulous! Spanning 75 years of fashion history, “Newark Fashion History: From Shop to Runway” showcases Newark as a center of the fashion industry from the 1950s to today. The exhibition also marks the museum's first large-scale exhibition dedicated to contemporary American fashion, making it an important milestone for NMOA and a must-visit for fashion lovers. Highlights from “Newark Fashion History: From Workshop to Runway” Coat by Wesley Tann. (Mike Peters for NMOA) A section devoted to the life and work of Emily Miles. (Mike Peters for NMOA) The exhibition begins with the works of Wesley Tann and Emily Miles, revolutionary black designers of the 1950s. Their designs, a meticulously crafted coat and an elegant hat, embody a timeless sophistication and unprecedented tailoring that truly stand out as masterpieces. sustainable work. As you walk around, you'll see the designs of nine contemporary designers with ties to Newark. The show's centerpiece is the mock Parisian runway show featuring the designs of Newark-born Stephen Burrows, a defining fashion designer of the disco era. (Mike Peters for NMOA) The centerpiece of the show is a recreation of the Paris show featuring the designs of Newark-born Stephen Burrows. A fashion designer of the disco era, Burrows is famous for his presentation at the Battle of Versailles in 1973. A clip from the documentary film “Versailles 73” plays on a large screen in the background. The film, directed by Deborah Riley Draper, explores the pivotal moment in which 12 black models and five American designers Burrows, along with Anne Klein, Bill Blass, Oscar de la Renta and Halston, competed against established brands of the Parisian haute couture. NMOA will present the feature film on May 9, accompanied by a panel discussion including Draper and model Mikki Taylor. Works by Narciso Rodriguez, including the black and red dress worn by First Lady Michelle Obama on election night in 2008. (Mike Peters for NMOA) Another highlight is the work of Newark-raised Narciso Rodriguez. Along with several of her beautiful dresses, it includes the dress that First Lady Michelle Obama wore on election night in 2008. Also featured are works by Douglas Says, Jerry Gant, Melody Asherman, Marco Hall and BrownMill Ateliers Justis Pitt-Goodson. “Isn’t Tracey Norman Lovely” 2022 by Mickalene Thomas. Rhinestone, acrylic and oil paint on canvas mounted on wood panel, 72 96 in (182.9 243.8 cm). Purchase the 2022 Collection Exchange Fund, the Mr. and Mrs. William V. Griffin Fund, and the 2022 Helen McMahon Brady Cutting Fund.6. Mickalene Thomas and the Artist Rights Society (ARS), New York. Photo by Richard Goodbody “The history of fashion in Newark: from the workshop to the runway” is curated by Black fashion historian Kristen J. Owens. Tracey “Africa” Norman served as conservation advisor. Norman has long been both the muse and model for several designers featured in the show. To celebrate her, NMOA commissioned a full-length portrait of her wearing a Douglas Says dress from artist Michalene Thomas. Engage the audience A visitor “poses” for a selfie during the opening night of the “Newark Fashion History” exhibit. (Mike Peters for NMOA) As good fashion designers, the curators of the “Newark Fashion History” exhibition paid particular attention to details. From stylish labels to the attractive “strike a pose” photo area, the details elevate the experience. The Studio encourages younger designers to take up sewing! (Mike Peters for NMOA) Credit: MICHEL PETERS The curators have also included an area of ​​the exhibition called “The Studio”, which inspires and encourages children to get creative with their own creations. In addition, drop-in family workshops and events Also planned is a deeper dive into fashion design. “Newark Fashion History: From the Workshop to the Runway” is on view through June 2, 2024. Learn more and book your tickets at www.newarkmuseum.org. Related

