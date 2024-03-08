



For about a decade, New York's art and fashion scene has relied on Eric Wrenn, an unpretentious designer known for his minimalist touch, to help shape the image of their brands. Mr. Wrenn, 38, has worked on advertising campaigns, logos, books, websites, stationery, business cards and fashion show invitations. Despite all this, he's kept a low profile, but his client list reads like a whos who of downtown bluechips. Eric feels like an industry secret, said Emily Bode Aujlathe designer and founder of the Bode brand.

He has a sensitivity to the art world, and talking with him about a project can be more like a therapy session, she continued. I rely on Eric to help me conceptualize the entire identity of the Bodes brand. When I hear that a brand is working with him, it's like: Oh, they know.

As Bode became the menswear brand of the moment, Mr. Wrenn has redesigned its logo into something sober but impactful. And when gender-fluid fashion brand Eckhaus Latta was barely known, he began a lasting creative collaboration with its founders. The invitations he designed for one of the brand's first shows were printed on Ziploc bags. He went on to direct almost all of their campaigns, including the provocative ads featuring Heji Shin's photos of couples in reality. have sex. Mr. Wrenn has also lent his sensibilities to books by artists Glenn Ligon, Wade Guyton, Jessi Reaves and Seth Price; his other art world clients include Greene Naftali Gallery and Artists Space.

He became an actor on the downtown scene at age 28, when he was hired as Artforums Design Directorposition he held until 2020. The magazine covers he oversaw featured art by Jeff Koons, Rem Koolhaas, Susan Cianciolo and Ms. Shin.

To work with artists, you have to understand them, and that's why I trust Eric, Ms. Shin said. Her style is minimalist but confident. And he is sensitive to what something needs if he needs something, which is also an act of trust. It's an insider secret, she added. He is very traditional and focused on work. Mr. Wrenn's fingerprints also appeared on the first album of Sophie, the influential hyperpop artist he met in Berlin. As part of his collaboration with the musician who died in 2021 at age 34, he contributed to the choice of the distinctive font used for her name. British designer Martine Rose hired him to refresh the logo and visual identity of her brand and asked him to produce an advertising campaign photographed by Dick Jewell. Mr. Wrenn also designed the menus and cocktail sticks for The River, an art and fashion haunt in Manhattan's Chinatown. During a recent interview in his spacious office in the Cable Building in Manhattan's NoHo neighborhood, he appeared to writhe on his couch as he adjusted to the experience of discussing his work.

I don't think people come to me because they know what they want, said Mr. Wrenn, who wore a blue cap emblazoned with the popular Bodega Bay Oyster Company logo. I help people figure out what they want, and then I create that thing for them. I'm trying to help crystallize an idea in someone, an idea that's formed but isn't there yet. When asked to describe his signature look, he remained silent for almost a minute before responding. I'm trying to give someone a design that says something about their brand, but also doesn't say too much, he said. The idea is that you say something without saying anything. His desk was partly covered with stationery he had recently designed for Empty Gallery, an art gallery in Hong Kong. It featured soft, eggshell-textured, light-weight paper and business cards with black edges. He sat down at his computer and clicked on some of his designs and campaigns to show his thinking behind them. He politely refused to open the file titled NIKE BODE. Scrolling through images of Sophie's vinyl LP, Oil of Every Pearls Un-Insides, he said: For the gatefold of the album, I took a bit of inspiration from the gatefold of Michael Jackson's Thriller.

As Mr. Wrenn stood up to make an espresso, he noticed a frame on the wall that contained a sheaf of unadorned black paper. It was an invitation to the 1982 Comme des Garons fashion show. These old CDG fashion show invitations are so hard to find, he said. To me, it's an incredible piece of minimalist art in itself. Before Mr. Wrenn became a minimalist George Lois in downtown Manhattan creative together he grew up in the suburbs of Detroit. His mother was a high school teacher and his father was a computer software distributor. My first memory is of an Amoco gas station logo I saw on the back of a car when I was a kid, he said. He moved to New York at age 18 to study at Pratt Institute. Her first branding agency job after graduation was with the company Wolff Olins. It was a crazy time when people were eating Souen and spraying liquid amino acids on salads, he said.

While freelancing, two of his first clients were Mike Eckhaus and Zoe Latta, who had just launched their label. After designing a logo for them on his laptop from his bedroom, he went on to develop their clothing labels, website, advertising campaigns and invitations to their must-see shows at New York Fashion Week. We first saw Erics working on a Tumblr account, Ms. Latta recalled, referring to a student project he had done at Pratt. He had done these commercials for Barneys, but he made it like you would see advertisements in the windows of a grocery store. The work had this anonymous sensibility and we had no idea who made it at first.

While Eric retained an element of hard-to-get, or word-of-mouth, Mr. Eckhaus said, it had that analog vibe from the start.

Recently, Mr. Wrenn visited the Strand Bookstore. He was on a mission to find something very special. It's for a project I can't talk about, he says, but I'm looking for an old piece of paper inside an old book. Wearing his trademark blue cap and trench coat, Mr. Wrenn browsed the stacks of vintage art books. He took one off the shelf and examined it. Not old enough, he said. No, that's too nice. He finally found what he was looking for in a 1950s hardcover book published by Abrams, Art Treasures of the Uffizi and Pitti. It was at the back of the book, one of those blank pages called a flyleaf. What was I looking for? » said Mr. Wrenn. I don't know. Something empty. A page that looks like nothing.

