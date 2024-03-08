Asian Celebrities Dominate Fashion Week Front Rows





This season, when crowds of fans screamed from security barriers outside a Paris fashion show or stampedes of photographers and cellphone-wielding onlookers sparked a commotion in the front row, the center of attention was rarely a Hollywood actress or a British rock star. Instead, the most frenzied scenes and clicks online have been sparked by Asian celebrities, whose dominance on the fashion week celebrity circuit has reached new heights. At Dior, Natalie Portman and Jennifer Lawrence, both brand ambassadors, saw crowds go crazy for the pop idols. Jisoo of Blackpink and Mingyu seventeen years old, both from South Korea; Filipino actor and model Pia Wurtzbach; and the Chinese singer Xin Liuwhose army of supporters, dressed in ice blue and holding signs, then followed her throughout the city.

Chinese actress Yang Mi won a place of choice between Michael Burke, general director of the LVMH fashion group, and Pascale Lepoivre, general director of Loewe. At Saint Laurent and Louis Vuitton, the biggest cries greeted Ros and Lisa from Blackpink; at Acne Studios, fans went wild for a shirtless Johnny Suhthe Korean American singer, flanked by the J-pop star Mandy Sekiguchi and the members of ILITEthe latest group to come from Hybe, an agency that represents K-pop artists, including BTS.

Similar scenes took place in Milan and at the Burberry show in London, where the brand's official ambassadors, including Chinese actress Tang Weithai actor Wachirawit Chivaareeknown as Bright, and the South Korean soccer star Son Heung-minwere all present. Fashion brands have maintained relationships with top Chinese and South Korean ambassadors for over a decade. But in a volatile luxury landscape and a stagnant North American market, Southeast Asia has become increasingly important. Data from consultancy Bain & Company predicts regional sales growth of 4.8 percent in 2024, with Thailand expected to see the strongest growth thanks to its local consumer base and tourism from neighboring Asian countries. Today, many fashion houses are increasing their partnerships with celebrities from this region, particularly with stars from Thailand, Indonesia and the Philippines.

In a celebrity-obsessed world, the right endorsement from the right face at the right time is the most powerful marketing action a brand can take. Competition between brands to sign contracts with famous names is increasingly fierce and costly. We look for the best in their field, whether it's acting, singing or sport, and also people we know can really personify the look and aesthetic of Burberry, said Rod Manley, director of Burberry marketing manager, about its criteria for a brand partner, adding that Asia accounts for more than a third of Burberry's sales.

After a celebrity appearance at Fashion Week or a star's social media post wearing a branded product, fashion companies look at impressions and online engagement, as well as photography and content across social and traditional media platforms and geographic markets to quantify the value of their investment.

When it comes to Asian celebrities and platforms, some of those numbers are astronomically high and reach more than just Western ambassadors, Manley said, especially when they have a new project like a TV series coming out, which doubles the impact of their association. with the brand. Launchmetrics, a data analytics and software company, uses an algorithm it calls Media Impact Value to assign a monetary value to posts, placements and articles. Last season, it was found that a single appearance by Blackpink's Jisoo at a Dior show accounted for 14% of the fashion house's total media impact value (or $8.1 million). In comparison, Western names like Robert Pattinson accounted for $2.7 million and Jennifer Lawrence accounted for $4.5 million. (Dior declined to comment for this article.)

According to Alison Bring, marketing director of Launchmetrics, celebrity deals in the Asia-Pacific region provide partner brands with both local and global credibility, especially in an era where many buyers embrace cultural representation and inspiration. outside their country of origin. Today, at fashion shows in Europe, she said, the fans who shout at the doors for a glimpse of Korean or Thai stars are as often from Italy or France as from Asia or Asian origin. While some American stars continue to significantly influence fashion trends, including Zendaya and Kylie Jenner, there is a willingness among Asian celebrities to experiment with their wardrobes, making them attractive to Western brands, Ms. Bring said. And social media plays a huge role in influencing consumer behavior in Asia; Online, fans often tell each other to buy products recommended by their idols. At the Acne Studios show last week, Mr. Suh, who rose to fame with boy band NCT, made his Paris Fashion Week debut by posing on a giant chair made of tires. He wore flared denim pants and a long biker jacket over a bare chest, his flowing black hair dyed orange at the ends. It was almost impossible to get into the show because of the screams of his supporters. Johnny is a perfect fit for us, said a brand spokesperson, noting that Mr. Suh embodies the androgynous spirit of Acne Studios and has a very creative sense of personal style. Burberry's Mr. Manley added that unlike their Western counterparts, celebrities from South Korea, Thailand and other Asian countries are generally more willing to interact with their fans and view it as part of their job, spending a lot time to take selfies and sign autographs before or after. after an event. Asian celebrities also draw large crowds to the region, he added. You kind of expect a scene at a fashion week, he said, but when we open a store in Asia and invite stars, thousands of fans will descend on that mall , compared to, say, 100 elsewhere. It's just not on the same scale.

