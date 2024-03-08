Fashion
Angelica Hicks explains how to make an iconic dress from scraps
Few people capture the sublimity and silliness of today's red carpet spectacle better than artist Angelica Hicks.
The 31-year-old Brooklyn-based Brit began her career as a cheeky illustrator, making a name for herself with fashion designs featuring winking puns, such as a model wearing YSL logo earrings with the caption “Yves Dropping”. (Get it?)
But one day, on a whim, she took to Instagram to replicate a runway look she'd seen by cutting a hole in a shopping bag and wearing it as a boxy top. Her ingenuity earned her enthusiastic praise online, so she continued by duplicating a model wearing a ruffled blouse and cloche hat using crumpled tissues and a mixing bowl. “Humor is about getting as close to the look as possible,” Hick says. “So it’s this perfectionism mixed with absurdity and a bit of English deadpan.”
Fast forward a few years and Hicks now has a career as a social media fashion provocateur, a gonzo Dadaist transforming everyday household items into runway and red carpet confections, all accompanied by a quick video showing how it came to be . So gold Ferrero Rocher candy wrappers become sculptural gold buttons on a Schiaparelli couture dress worn by Maggie Gyllenhaal (who reposted the look on social media, giving Hicks her first big boost); Glad Press'n Seal plastic wrap replicates the floaty chiffon Prada dress worn by Hunter Schafer at the 2024 Golden Globes; and lettuce from the fridge is used to mimic the green bralette worn by Miley Cyrus on a 2023 cover of British Vogue. Soon, brands like Valentino and Coach were knocking on his door, asking him to harness his magic – and his massive following (285,000 on Instagram, 507,000 on TikTok) – for them; for example, she recently made a DIY version of Loro Piana's Ghiera bag.
“What's so fun is seeing how many of the people responsible for creating these things appreciate what I do,” Hicks observed one January afternoon, surrounded by objects that would make a cashier make a double take: trash bags, zip ties, conduit. adhesive tape.
That day, for THR, she recreates four iconic Oscar dresses from years past. She took feather dusters, furniture cushions and black muslin and transformed them into Cher's skimpy Bob Mackie extravaganza from 1986. “I had never done a Bob Mackie look, and this one is my favorite. I wanted to challenge myself. White tights filled with socks, tutus and an orange pepper bloomed in Björk's famous swan dress from 2001. “I've almost done this look several times,” says Hicks, who also recreated two Valentino looks, Julia Roberts' black and white look. white dress from 2001 and Zendaya's crop-top outfit from 2022.
Hicks' influences are varied: drag, Us every weekThe “Who Wore It Better” page, online cooking videos, and the DIY arts and crafts scene, just to name a few. She remembers an early point of contact: her mother was friends with a famous shoe designer who once used Guinness bottles as stilettos. “I was partly inspired by these people who go and take Instagram photos in fake private planes,” she said. “This whole idea of Instagram versus reality.” Indeed, his work is capable of both “pissing” all over the pageantry of the red carpet and saluting it in the same breath.
Hicks' videos are a disjointed affair. She records everything herself at home on her iPhone using natural light, placing the phone against a glass on her kitchen table while she puts the outfit together, comparing it to the reference image on her computer near. She rarely practices in advance in order to better capture the elements of surprise, spontaneity and process. If she needs additional supplies, it's just a short walk to Michaels craft store and an Ace Hardware.
“You know, it's fun and it's clever,” she says of why she thinks her work has gained such acclaim (Jenna Lyons and Gucci creative director Sabato De Sarno are just a few). some of his fans). “But it’s stupid and smart. I get this comment a lot on TikTok in Spanish, which roughly translates to “Poverty won’t defeat me, I’ll get the look.” Saying, regardless of my bank account, I can still be fashionable. This is such an amazing message because style doesn't have to be elitist. She smiles and her mischievous blue eyes widen. “Anyone can have a pair of Manolos,” she says, recalling a silver pair she created as a gift for her aunt, “as long as they buy steel wool and stick on his shoes!”
This story first appeared in the March 6 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.
