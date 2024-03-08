Louis Vuitton's spring/summer 2024 collection explores the love of travel





Nicolas Ghesquire is a maestro when it comes to originality. Throughout his tenure as creative director at Louis Vuitton, the pioneering designer has exhibited in some of the most interesting (and fantastical) venues around the world, from the Niteri Art Museum to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, in 2016 , at the terraced gardens of Isola. Bella in Italy last year. Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

The spring/summer 2024 collection was no exception to this rule, with the show taking place in the history-laden streets of Champs-lyses. Known as one of the most famous shopping streets in the world, the avenue brims with life and exuberance, an energy worthy of pre-show anticipation. Visitors to the show were welcomed into a 19th-century brick building that once housed international visitors to the memorable World's Fairs, its imposing architecture standing the test of time. As with previous seasons, there was an A-list guest list filled with notable stars and young Hollywood stars, such as Zendaya, Hyein, and Cate Blanchett. Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Inside, the venue's sprawling, all-orange interior presented a striking visual, one that might resemble that of a hot air balloon. Designed by renowned American decorator James Chinlund, the ensemble was perhaps a nod to French luxury fashion houses' long affinity with travel and LouisVuitton's history as a brand that began by manufacturing luxury trunks and suitcases for the richest. As for the clothes, their stripes and prints were whimsical and nostalgic, seemingly filled with references to Ghesquire's biggest hits over the years. Mobility and functionality have always been a point of contention for the French designer, presented this time around through a harmonious balance of flowy summer pieces alongside durable leather and PVC outerwear. Drapes and pleats along the collars and sleeves were present, and ostentatious belts of oversized proportions, falling low on the models' hips, proved to be the statement of the evening. Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

The beauty, however, was in the craftsmanship and construction of the pieces. The long, flowing skirts made from layers of chiffon and charmeuse, the corset tops made in Louis Vuitton's bespoke atelier and the fully beaded jumpsuit reminiscent of a slip dress. The collection concluded with a range of jackets that, at first glance, appeared to be made from a loop of tweed, but were actually laser cut and refined to produce the ruffled texture, proving that the devil was in the details. Looking at the accessories, there seems to be a common consensus on the theme of going back in time. Clutches shaped like traditional Polaroid cameras evoke childhood memories, along with retro-futuristic sunglasses that could pass for aviator glasses reimagined in the '90s. This season reinforced Ghesquire's vision of what the Louis Vuitton woman was: a strong and confident person who has a certain allure, both simple and elegant. The April issue of Les Innues VogueSingapore is available for saleonline and in stores from April 2024.

