Avoiding greenwashing leads to the growth of sustainable fashion brands

Can sustainable fashion go beyond greenwashing to offer true transparency to customers? getty

We're all too familiar with the term sustainable fashion, and with climate change a major concern for communities around the world, it's no surprise that brands are using this social issue as a marketing tactic, either to raise awareness, or to play on anxieties. and consumer awareness.

According to harvard business review, many companies are completely unaware of how and with what materials their products are created within the supply chain, despite their claims of sustainable practices, also known as greenwashing. This lack of transparency means that the carbon impact of the fashion industry is difficult to pin down, but it is estimated to be between 4% (McKinsey and Global Fashion Agenda) and 10% (UN) of overall global carbon emissions.

However, not all companies use sustainability to sell more products. Some brands, like British sustainable clothing brand Lucy & Yak, were founded with responsible and ethical practices at the heart of their mission.

Connecting with customers through authenticity, passion and purpose

< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>

When Lucy Greenwood founded Lucy & Yak in 2017, she had no idea that her brand would end up being named one of the Sunday Times Brands. Top 100 fastest growing UK companies.

Although she chose to study fashion at university, Greenwood says her true passion has always been traveling the world, and fashion was the perfect vehicle to achieve this. But after taking a college course on ethics in fashion and learning about widespread problems in the industry, like sweatshops, she was shocked by the discovery and immediately knew she wanted to make a difference.

So, Greenwood began her journey selling vintage clothing on the popular resale site Depop, and after growing into a community of around 18,000 followers, she decided to take it to the next level by launching the brand. Without even developing a logo, Lucy & Yak began by releasing 30 pairs of overalls.

Greenwood believes her success stems from a place of authenticity and passion.

Do you know what, in my opinion, is the main thing? Be authentic. I think finding something you love and doing it because you love it. Don't get me wrong, I'm sure there are plenty of people who have made themselves very rich chasing money, but I think for something to be truly enjoyable it has to come from a place of authenticity and embody what it is. what your brand or business is and be truly passionate about it.

Building a strong community

From its humble beginnings on Depop, Lucy & Yak has quickly developed a huge online community with a strong and loyal following. Today, the young sustainable fashion brand has a Facebook group of over 30,000 members and shows no signs of slowing down.

I think one thing we've always done as a company is really listen to what our customers are telling us. [is] It's amazing how many emails and messages we get from customers saying how much the brand has changed their lives, that they don't feel like there is a brand made for them , said Greenwood. Now they feel like they did and these are the clothes that made them feel like themselves for the first time.

However, as a brand continues to grow at a rapid pace, it can become more difficult to maintain that strong sense of community and listen to your customers.

Sometimes I think we listened too much and it was a bad decision for the community as a whole, but I think that's okay. I think what we've always realized, as a company as well, is that it's okay to make a mistake. It's okay to make mistakes. I think that’s the problem with a strong community.

Greenwood believes that transparency and communication are the key to maintaining a strong sense of community within your customer base, despite business growth and progression over time.

The Challenges of Developing a Purpose-Driven Brand

Much like a sense of community, it can be easy for a brand to lose sight of its purpose as it evolves over time. As profit margins become more and more of a concern and internal conflicts of interest multiply, growing companies often fall into the trap of sacrificing their true purpose or spreading themselves thin.

But Greenwood says the root of his company's success lies in its ability to focus on its true mission: creating ethical, sustainable clothing that their customers love.

I think one thing I would advise anyone starting a business is to really know your values ​​from the start and clearly define them.

Towards a truly more sustainable future

Greenwood and his team are constantly looking for new ways to grow their business while creating more opportunities for ethical and sustainable practices.

The introduction of the Re-Yak initiative, a buyback program for the recycling and resale of used items, marks the brand's next step in its sustainability journey.

Additionally, the company plans to expand into the United States and explore mobile stores, demonstrating its ambition to reach new audiences while remaining true to its ethical roots.

Lucy & Yak is not limited to sustainability initiatives. Earlier this year, the brand launched its Baring All campaign to protest breast and chest censorship, with 1.50 from every product in the collection sold going to Coppa Feel, a charity focused on raising awareness of breast cancer. breast cancer.

While some brands use the sustainable label to make more profits, Lucy & Yak continues to find new ways to make a difference in the fashion industry as well as in the lives of its customers. As Lucy & Yak continues to grow, its commitment to community, sustainability and staying true to its values ​​promises to inspire change in the fashion industry and beyond.