Fashion
Cross-dressing teacher resigns after going viral in pink dress and hat
A cross-dressing Texas teacher who went viral for wearing a hot pink dress to school has resigned — although school officials have cleared him of any wrongdoing.
Chemistry professor Rachmad Tjachyad was initially placed on leave during an investigation into the firestorm sparked by his wearing a long dress, cowboy hat and color-coordinated boots on the day of the Valentine's Day at Hebron High School in Carrollton.
The Lewisville Independent School District later said its review claimed there were no specific policies related to staff attire on dress-up days, KXAS reported — and more than 20,000 people signed an online petition lobby for his reinstatement.
However, Tjachyadi wrote a letter to his students announcing that he was resigning anyway, the local media reported.
After careful consideration, I believe this decision is best for everyone,” he wrote.
“It has been very difficult to see the hateful comments on social media about me and Hebron High School, and it greatly influenced my decision to remove myself from the story,” he said, according to KXAS.
The last thing I want to do is distract from the great things our students and staff are doing, and unfortunately that's what all the outside voices are trying to do, Tjachyadi continued.
While announcing his decision to leave, Tjachyadi said he was still “grateful that the district determined that I did not violate any policies in my choice of clothing on my dress day.”
The professor first went viral after her pink ensemble was shared by Libs of TikTok last month.
UNREAL, says the site, sharing the parents' anger. I was told that he also sometimes shows up to teach dressed in full gear and has a [fetish] to wear women's clothing.
An image shared by the account showed Tjachyadi wearing a multi-colored tutu and printed leggings.
Photos on his Facebook page showed him wearing a floral headpiece, tie-dye overalls and an Ursula costume from The Little Mermaid.
Even Texas Governor Greg Abbott highlighted this anger, saying, “No parent should be forced by the state to send their child to this school.”
But the students – who called him MT – came to his defense, saying he had created a safe space for them.
“He never addressed his sexuality or any of his political ideas in his teaching. He still teaches chemistry. It’s always about chemistry,” student Juli Ango told KXAS.
He is an excellent teacher, explains chemistry very well and has created a very fun and safe environment for his students, the online petition states. He does not deserve to be defamed and lose his job. »
Stacey Monroe, director of the Trans Empowerment Coalition, rallied support from alumni, teachers, community members and advocacy groups.
Were there for [Tjachyadi] as a community, Monroe told the Dallas Morning News. We want to remind [the district] that we will not be silenced and that we will not allow this to continue.
She added that schools must be led with compassion, love and humility.
