Photos: The loudest political fashion statements at the State of the Union





President Biden delivered his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Thursday evening, wearing a classic dark blue suit and light blue tie. At the event watched by millions of Americans across the country, many lawmakers took the opportunity to make bolder statements with their clothing. Here are the five most memorable fashion moments. Border Crisis Pins A Republican attending the State of the Union address on March 7 outlines his thoughts on immigration. (Greg Nash/The Hill) Some GOP lawmakers wore large red pins that criticized Biden's handling of the southern border. One pin read Stop Biden's Border Crisis, while others included photos of Laken Riley, the Georgia student who police say was killed by a man who crossed the border illegally. In one of the hottest parts of the night, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) shouted, “It's Laken Riley,” and other Republicans shouted, “Say his name.” , while Biden discussed the border situation. Biden held up a pin Greene gave him as he entered the room that read: Say his name Laken Riley, as he addressed the congresswoman from the dais. Laken Riley, an innocent young woman who was killed by an illegal alien, he said. To his parents, I say that my heart goes out to you, having lost children myself. I understand. The president has been criticized by immigrant advocates and some in his own party for using the term “illegal” to describe a person. Wear white for reproductive rights Rep. Lois Frankel (D-Florida) reacts to President Biden's State of the Union address during a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC, March 7. Viewers could see a sea of ​​white clothing on one side of the room, with many House Democrats choosing to wear suffragette white to support reproductive rights. We defend your right to make your own health care decisions, including abortion, Rep. Kathy Castor (D-Fla.) posted on X, formerly Twitter, ahead of Biden's speech with a photo of a large group of House Democrats women standing together. . Keffiyehs for a ceasefire Reps. Rashida Tlaib (D-Michigan) and Cori Bush (D-Missouri) stop sending bomb signs as they react to President Biden's State of the Union address. Some progressive House Democrats wore kaffiyehs, a patterned Arabic headdress that has become a symbol of solidarity with the Palestinians. The scarves are part of an ongoing effort by some Democratic lawmakers to urge Biden to facilitate a cease-fire. Representatives Cori Bush (Democrat of Missouri) and Rashida Tlaib (Democrat of Michigan) also held signs indicating a lasting ceasefire now during Biden's speech. Bold accessories for Trump Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) is seen after President Biden delivered his State of the Union address. Although Biden never mentioned him by name, former President Trump was a recurring topic in the president's State of the Union address and he appeared on the clothing of some of his biggest supporters at the Congress. Rep. Troy Nehls (R-Texas) wears a shirt with former President Trump's photo during President Biden's State of the Union address. (Win McNamee/Getty Images) Greene wore a Make America Great Again hat signed by Trump while Rep. Troy Nehls (R-Texas) wore a T-shirt with a photo of Trump. The shirt said Never Surrender! and was paired with an American flag bow tie and black jacket. Yellow and blue for Ukraine Rep. Bill Pascrell (D-N.J.) raises four fingers for “four more years” as President Biden delivers the State of the Union address. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Rep. Bill Pascrell (D-N.J.) wore a Ukrainian flag draped around his shoulders during the State of the Union address in support of the country that has been at war for two years with Russia. Biden called for more military support for Ukraine during his speech and specifically called out Russian President Vladimir Putin in an attack intended to pit him against Trump. Republican leaders in the House of Representatives largely say they support Ukraine, but they have refused to advance a $60 billion funding request for the country because of border requirements.

