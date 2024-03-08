Fashion
How to get a head start: Six lessons from this season's fashion shows | Fashion
TThe big four fashion weeks of New York, London, Milan and Paris, in that order, have come to an end and while there have been many fashion months that will have little or no effect on the lives of the majority of people, there have been many this will be the case. Because what happens in living rooms doesn't stay in living rooms. Expect the clothes, as well as the way they were worn, to spill.
From style tweaks to an idea of what's time to come out of storage, here's a look at the looks that, it seems fair to say, will influence the way we dress.
Cowboycore
Pharrell Williams' menswear show at Louis Vuitton in January was the closest fashion show to a rodeo, and the trend carried over into women's fashion month. From western-inspired shirts at Molly Goddard to Americana versions at Willy Chavarria, fringe at Coach and Isabel Marant and suede jackets at Miu Miu, fashion has officially gone west.
But the West's near-total takeover certainly won't mean leggings and cowboy hats for all. While some will of course opt for statement pieces, for many this will likely mean subtle details making their way into wardrobes, a tentative pom-pom here, a little shy of fringe there.
The return of bohemian-chic
Frilly blouses, capes, navel-grazing pendants and high-waisted jeans: Chemena Kamalis's debut collection at Chlo was a clarion call for Portobello Road chic and, fittingly, Sienna Miller had a front row seat to see her legacy to unfold itself. Although it's been slowly trending for a while, it's now officially back thanks to Kamali. Expect to see ruffled dresses for days resurfacing from the backs of wardrobes and onto the high street, as well as searches for quirky 2000s money belts, floaty tops and ponchos blowing up on resale sites like than Depop.
The platform sandal
How many celebrities does it take to change their look? We're about to have a good idea. Chlo's front row, which included Miller, Liya Kebede, Georgia May Jagger, Pat Cleveland, Clmence Posy and Marisa Abela, all wore the same open-toe wedge sandal. We predict the bohemian-chic style will spread in the coming months to relive its mid-2000s heyday. Versatile and practical for a heel, it will likely become a favorite style during the warmer months.
Riding leggings
Ferragamo, Fendi, Versace, Marine Serre, Gucci, Chlo, to name just a few, all had models walking the catwalk in boots suitable for uphill trotting. At Fashion Week shows, they went from above the knee to upper thighs, even on statuesque models. In real life, second-hand sites and the general public will likely be full of slightly less spectacular leather riding boots suitable for a real-life hack.
Green
After being stuck on red for a while, fashion this season has given the green light. At Ferragamo, there were several strident head-to-toe olive green looks, but the arboreal color spread widely, with varying degrees of subtlety at Prada, Erdem, Bottega Veneta, JW Anderson, Jil Sander, Tolu Coker and others. From emerald to sugar to snot to moss, from peppermint to spearmint, it's likely that green will take root in our wardrobes this year, the same way tomato red has lasted .
Short hems
Trouser hems have apparently reacted against Rishi Sunak's cut by going low where his head is high. Whether hovering fractions of an inch above the ground or pooling around feet on the floor, the hyperbolically long pant legs seen this fashion month, from Victoria Beckham to Chlo, Rokh to Stella McCartney , are likely to become an aspirational, if impractical, silhouette over the months. come. One thing on a beautifully polished catwalk, another on the gum-strewn streets of rainy cities, expect puddles to make their way up to your shins come September.
Belts, belts and more belts
On tweed overcoats and aran knits at Chanel, on delicately fitted wool cummerbunds at Max Mara, tied on trench coats at Roksanda or pencil-thin at Toteme, the surefire way to give every look a contemporary feel is to add a belt. , or two see them stacked at Versace. Or watch JW Anderson's Loewe show if you want an alternative and original way to wear yours: the elegant dresses were decorated with giant belt buckles.
Varsity Jackets
At Prada, varsity jackets were emblazoned with a P, at Tommy Hilfiger, the designer himself took his post-show victory lap in one. They succeeded Grace Wales Bonners menswear collection in January, with its Howard University-inspired leather iterations. Luckily for those willing to pledge allegiance to the look, vintage boutiques and flea market sites are full of them.
Sensible shoes
At Max Mara, the shoes would bring people of a certain generation back to fittings at Clarks; at Simone Rocha, Queen Victoria-inspired ensembles were offset by sturdy lace-up shoes; at JW Anderson, square-toe slippers lined with sheepskin add a cozy note to its ode to nosy neighbors. Expect comfortable, flat shoes suitable for school hallways, a sign of fashion forwardness.
Sweaters as scarves
At 16Arlington, Michael Kors, Proenza Schouler, Robyn Lynch and Fendi, knitwear was knotted, slightly offset around the neck. A rework of the classic Wasp-y sweater tied around the shoulders, the new vogue of swaddling yourself in a sweater is also a practical way to protect yourself from the cold without overheating, on the days in between.
