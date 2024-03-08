This princess doesn't need saving

A medieval word with a very specific (but often misused) meaning, “damsel” describes an unmarried young lady-in-waiting. It is also the general title given to many helpless heroines in Hollywood films – the proverbial “damsel in distress”, tied to train tracks or waiting to be rescued. Elodie is neither in Netflix's pleasantly disruptive fantasy story, which puts “Enola Holmes” star Millie Bobby Brown squarely in the driver's seat of her destiny.

A revisionist fairy tale in which Elodie is hastily married off and served as dragon food to satisfy a generations-old curse, “Damsel” treats Elodie as an action heroine for our less gender-rigid times. The message loud and clear, obtained by eliminating the word “distress” from the title (even if it remains an essential part of the formula): To hell with passive young ladies! Here's a woman who can fend for herself!

The eldest daughter of one Lord Bayford (Ray Winstone), kindly patriarch of a cash-strapped country, Elodie appears for the first time with her hair and makeup perfectly in place. She is willing to pose for a royal portrait, if that is of interest to her (she is more inclined towards bowhunting and horseback riding). By the end of the tale, she is charred and scarred, her dress dirty and torn to shreds, after enduring a gauntlet of “Die Hard”-level dangers. (Technically, Elodie has survived much worse, because badass Bruce Willis didn't have to face a fire-breathing reptile. Like John Rambo, she can stitch up her own wounds.)

Elodie is not so much a young lady as a young girl, and she is not the first to be able to escape without being rescued by a man. Rather, it is the latest – and arguably the most ingenious – in a cycle that began with Disney’s “Frozen” a few years ago. Now, after Hulu's “The Princess” and Netflix's “Nimona,” director Juan Carlos Fresnadillo's “Damsel” demonstrates how a genre that young people have enjoyed for a century doesn't have to be exclusively focused on boys.

In Dan Mazeau's screenplay, even the antagonists are women: Robin Wright, whose dastardly Queen Isabella overthrows the precious Buttercup she played in “The Princess Bride,” and Shohreh Aghdashloo, whose smoky voice seems to be a perfect fit for the fire-breathing dragon. There's another obvious benefit to giving this fearsome CG creature the power to speak. This explains how the dragon established the pact with a long-ago king (Matt Slack) who called for so many royal sacrifices. But this also means that the clever Elodie can reason with the beast. It is not necessarily necessary to use brute force to kill – or influence – a dragon.

In its idyllic opening sequence, the film offers the usual type of romantic wish fulfillment. Sure, it's an arranged marriage, but the prince (Nick Robinson) is quite charming and the wedding dress is a dream. Yet something is clearly wrong in the kingdom of Aurea, and just before the wedding, Elodie's mother-in-law (Angela Bassett) begins to worry…with good reason. On the evening of the ceremony, Elodie is carried up the mountain behind the castle and thrown into a large dark chasm.

At the bottom, she finds abandoned shoes and broken tiaras, evidence of her true fate. How many brides have been offered to the dragon throughout the ages? In one of the film's effective scenes, Elodie finds a place the dragon can't reach, and there she discovers a wall where a dozen ancient princesses have written their names. They also left a card, sharing what they learned with future victims. It's an inspired display of solidarity in this umpteenth update of the popular tale of Bluebeard, which Fresnadillo makes literal by having the camera pan around the cave to reveal the wives who came before him.

Many Netflix offerings barely seem polished enough for the small screen. But every once in a while, you come along with an all-star cast, lavish production values, and the kind of creative oversight (by veteran producers from the studio system) committed to making movies, as opposed to “content.” “Damsel” belongs to this old-fashioned tradition, even if its message seems totally contemporary. For her part, Fresnadillo immerses the audience in Elodie's predicament through a balance of practical and digital effects, including large jets of fire that burn at her heels, but never quite catch up with her.

What matters most is whether we believe Brown in the role, and the “Stranger Things” star has no trouble embodying the kind of independent, quick-thinking spirit it takes to survive a such an adventure. The film doesn't reveal much about her personality before this first twist, although Elodie is shown drawing mazes in her spare time – a skill that comes in handy when trying to navigate these caverns. resembling “Goonies”. Her only tools are a brass dagger sewn into her bodice and a filigree orb that serves as her lamp. If MacGyver could do with that, so could she.

In classic tales, damsels spend their time learning to be ladies. Elodie circumvents all of this, using her intelligence to discover the secret explanation for these horrible sacrifices, which could be interpreted as centuries of patriarchal control of what they don't tell you. Deliciously improper At times, “Damsel” adheres to codes that can seem a bit calculated, less organic than designed in response to a newly progressive corporate agenda (the signs are there across the board, from inclusive casting to sometimes self-righteous dialogue). . But role models like Elodie remain too rare, and if the film changes the way young women pronounce the word “damsel” in the future – no longer with delicacy, but with a snarl – then it has shaken things up .