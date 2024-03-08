Zuru founder Anna Mowbray plays with wedding dress designs

Entrepreneur and Zuru co-founder Anna Mowbray plans to invest in the best for her wedding to former All Black Ali Williams and billionaire bride The Mowbray siblings are believed to have a combined wealth of $3 billion flew to Sydney to find her dream dress.

During a trip to Sydney last month, Zuru co-founder Anna Mowbray said yes to her wedding dress.

In between VVIP tickets to the Taylor Swift Eras Tour concert at Accor Stadium in Sydney Olympic Park, Mowbray went to try on a wedding dress while in Australia's fashion capital.

Revealing the visit to followers of her Instagram account, Mowbray appeared measured in the Pallas Couture workshop, located in the trendy suburb of Paddington. During her fitting, Mowbray wore a satin dress with feather cuffs.

Part of its bridal package, the bespoke experience starts from NZ$24,640.

A bespoke dress from Pallas Couture is created through a series of personal toile fittings in the atelier, where their master dressmakers ensure the dress is tailored to perfection, while hand-applied embellishments are interwoven and carved on the body.

In December, Mowbray also revealed her wedding date to Williams, sharing a snapshot of an elaborate wedding invitation on Instagram.

It included the names of the couples and an invitation for guests to join them in celebrating their wedding in Fiji, also revealing that the wedding would take place over three days from August 16 to 19 this year at the Kokomo Private Island resort in Fiji .

Kokomo Private Island clearly holds a special place in couples' hearts; last year they spent a family holiday there with Mowbray's three children and Williams' two.

A three-night stay in Kokomo is estimated at $8,000 per person. Engaged couples can choose from three unique packages for up to 120 guests.

For couples seeking the ultimate private experience, an exclusive wedding event will ensure that the private island is exclusively theirs for the duration of their stay.

The Mowbray-Williams nuptials will be one of the biggest of the year, and a source close to the couple said at least half of the guests are expected to be family members.

Mowbray also revealed the date of her wedding to former All Black Ali Williams last December. Photo/Instagram

Mowbray, who spent 17 years building Zuru alongside her siblings Mat and Nick, left her role as director of the company a year ago to focus on her new recruitment app Zeil.

A good indication of who might be invited will be who the pair surround themselves with, as they are expected to have a marquee at the Urban Polo at Auckland Domain this weekend.

Williams is a shareholder in Urban Events, as are former All Blacks Dan Carter and Israel Dagg.

A source, however, warned Spy not to make too many assumptions, as they could use the polo this year to network for business.

Carter was at Williams' white party at sea for his 41st birthday in 2022, as were former All Blacks and Blues players Troy Flavell, Ron Cribb and Daniel Braid.

At Mowbrays' 40th birthday party last year, her close friends included Liv Carter, publicity and events manager at Soul Bar & Bistro; Julia Leuchars, right-hand woman of Dame Trelise Coopers and marketing manager; and interior designer Shelley Ferguson, who contributed greatly to the bride and groom's renovations to their waterfront Westmere home, for which they paid $24 million in 2020.

We're told Mowbray might choose to wear two dresses, as is increasingly common at ultra-wealthy weddings, with one for the ceremony and an easier one for dancing after the party.

Blair Wheeler is Mowbray's go-to designer.

And then there are the other two days of celebration for which the bride must dress. Mowbray's go-to designer in Auckland is Blair Wheeler, who designed a superhero-style creation for Mowbray's 40th birthday last year and the newspaper-inspired skirt she wore to Swift's concert.