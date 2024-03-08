Hollywood gears up for the 96th Academy Awards, from red carpet prep to menswear





HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES — From start to finish, the red carpet is approximately 700 feet long, meaning there's plenty of space to decorate before Oscar Sunday. “There's a lot of finishing touches to be done. We've got a lot of work to do, you know, we've got the bones, we've got the infrastructure, now it's just a matter of making it pretty,” Joe said Lewis, red carpet producer. Lewis is the ultimate red carpet expert, following the project from start to finish. Everything from the ceiling to the floor, to looking on TV and making it the ultimate celebrity experience. More than 3,000 members of the media are on hand on the red carpet, including ABC News' Will Ganss, who is visiting from New York. Will was tasked with giving a sneak peek at what the men are wearing for the big night. “This year, men's fashion, throughout awards season, has been so bold and so colorful and so creative, playing with coats and silhouettes and different textures and everything, so it's a good year to be interested in men's fashion,” Will said. He expects men to continue the trend of taking risks and doing something different. “Expect lots of jewelry, maybe brooches on the lapel, maybe no tie at all,” Will added. DON'T MISS the 2024 Oscars live Sunday on ABC! Red carpet coverage begins at 1 p.m. ET (10 a.m. PT) with “Countdown to the Oscars: Red Carpet Live.” At 4 p.m. ET 1 p.m. PT, live coverage continues with “On the Oscars Red Carpet,” hosted by George Pennacchio featuring Roshumba Williams, Leslie Lopez and Rachel Brown. The 96th Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, begins at 7 p.m. ET to 4 p.m. PT, an hour earlier than in previous years, followed by an all-new episode of “Abbott Elementary.”

Copyright 2024 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.

