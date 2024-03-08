Fashion
First Nations fashion is more than fabric
The festive atmosphere of the Emerging Mob in Fashion show brought the crowd out of their seats.
In Naarm's Grand Royal Exhibition Building, with its frescoed domed ceilings, First Nations fashion designers were handpicked to showcase their new collections.
Of the Melbourne Fashion Festival's 11 premium shows, Thursday's event was the only one dedicated solely to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander designs.
Cousins Preston and Aviensha Cockatoo-Collins pump their fists at the end of the floor.
They wear red-tailed black cockatoo feathers in homage to their family name.
Preston's mother and Aviensha's aunt, Delvene Cockatoo-Collins, says her designs are personal to their home on North Stradbroke Island, Queensland.
“The design is inspired by times spent with my mother, the written words of my grandmother, as well as our beautiful natural island environment,” she says.
“I take all of that, with permission, and incorporate it into my patterns and the way I shape my clothes.”
The “Under the Full Moon” collection pays homage to the light that sparkles on shells.
“I think it's so important that we bring culture into modeling and the scene grows. It's a great event for indigenous and crowd artists to get this recognition. It's an incredible opportunity” , Aviensha told ABC.
Making room for First Nations creatives
Whadjuk Noongar man Nathan Maguire has been modeling for a decade and he says he was the “only indigenous person in the room” for a long time.
“It can be difficult, unfortunately traditionally the mainstream fashion industry has not been as open to First Nations talent. A different look was desired.”
The 34-year-old attributes the change in attitude to the Black Lives Matter movement. While this is a positive change, he believes the industry needs sustainable growth.
“How can we cultivate a dark industry, our own, existing in space, alongside mainstream fashion?
“As we move forward, it's really about cherry-picking and finding the designers that can have longevity, or the designs that can have longevity,” Maguire says.
That's why he founded Mob in Fashion to create paid opportunities at events for First Nations people, including roles in photography, styling and makeup.
Behind the scenes at the Melbourne Fashion Festival
There is a sense of anticipation for the show to unfold, as models line up, ready to walk the catwalk.
This 45-minute show lasted four months.
Grace Evans-Craig says it's not easy to break into the industry, but she says she feels supported by having other First Nations creatives to share their ideas.
“I think it’s really important to have a space for Indigenous creatives, I think it’s something that’s been underrepresented for so long.
“It’s such an intense industry and some people aren’t very forgiving…so being part of something that creates these spaces means a lot to me.”
Stylists and dressers buzz around the dressing room making sure models are ready, designers fine-tune hairstyles, and makeup artists put the finishing touches on bold makeup. It's time for the main event.
Celebrating First Nations Creativity
Two hot dancers perform modern house dance and the vibe is ready for the crowd, as phones are ready to capture first looks.
Nine designers, some of whom are new to the sector, present their new collections.
It was only last year that Renee Henderson graduated from fashion school. She is now presenting her first-ever collection on a high-end runway in front of influencers and fashion writers.
“I feel very excited and very welcome,” says creator Wiradjuri of Lychee Alkira.
“I just want to enjoy the Melbourne Fashion Festival, get my name out there, keep learning and then yes, I would love to be able to share my collection with the rest of Australia.”
For those in the know, seeing a performance during the show is rare, but Kamilaroi Samoan dance-pop artist Becca Hatch brings the room to its feet, bringing the well-dressed audience out of their seats, as the final looks emerged on the catwalk .
Where is the line between support and ownership?
This festival aims to achieve a different look from other festivals, the clothes here can be purchased by anyone, not just the shoppers, the rich and famous.
But when it comes to First Nations designs, what should non-Indigenous people be aware of when shopping?
Maguire says it depends on what clothes people are looking for. Advocacy clothing companies are generally clear about who can wear what, while clothing designed for the runway or in retail stores is meant to be bought and shared.
But he says it's a question of education.
“It has to be sellable, and it has to be marketable, and your culture can influence your design in many ways.
“As First Nations, we keep certain things cultural and what's right for us. It's about the designers or whoever, learning what their limits are with the cultural knowledge they share.”
Cockatoo-Collins agrees: “Our allies also need to be there to tell stories, just like us, and this is a way to continue those old stories, please carry them.
“Indigenous and non-Indigenous people wear them, men, women and non-binary, all kinds of people wear my work, and I feel like it brings us together.”
Saturday is the last day of the Melbourne Fashion Festival.
