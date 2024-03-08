The 4D Knit Dress Robot uses multiple technologies to create a custom design and personalized fit

In late 2023, MIT Self Assembly Lab and high-tech fashion company Ministry of Supply launched their 4D knit dress at the latter's store in Boston, with a robotic arm moving around a dress in view client. Credit: MIT Self-Assembly Lab



Until recently, tailoring clothes to a customer's individual specifications was the only way to get clothes that fit your physique perfectly. For most people, the cost of custom tailoring is prohibitive. However, the invention of active fibers and innovative knitting processes is revolutionizing the textile industry.

“We all wear clothes and shoes,” says Sasha MicKinlay, March 23, a recent graduate of MIT's architecture department. “It's a human need. But there's also the human need to express yourself. I like the idea of ​​customizing clothing in a sustainable way. This dress promises to be more sustainable than traditional fashion, both for the consumer as well as the producer.”

McKinlay is a textile designer and researcher at the Self-Assembly Lab who designed the 4D Knitted Dress with the Ministry of Supply, a fashion company specializing in high-tech clothing. The dress combines several technologies to create a personalized fit and style. Heat-activated yarns, computerized knitting and robotic activation around each garment generate the sculpted fit. A team from the Ministry of Supply made the decisions regarding stable wires, color, original size and overall design.

“Everyone’s body is different,” says Skylar Tibbits, associate professor in the Department of Architecture and founder of the Self-Assembly Lab. “Even if you wear the same size as someone else, you’re not really the same.”

Active textiles

Self-Assembly Lab students have been working with dynamic textiles for several years. The threads they create can change shape, change properties, change insulation, or become breathable. Previous applications for making clothing include making sweaters and masks. Tibbits says the 4D knitted dress is the culmination of everything the students have learned working with active textiles.

McKinlay helped produce the active yarns, created the concept, developed the knitting technique and programmed the lab's industrial knitting machine. Once the garment design is programmed into the machine, it can quickly produce several dresses. Where the active threads are placed in the design allows the dress to take on a variety of styles such as pintucks, pleats, empire waist or cinched waist.

“Style is important,” says McKinlay. “Most people focus on size, but I think style is what sets clothes apart. We all evolve as people, and I think our style evolves too. After fitting, people focus on personal expression.

Danny Griffin MArch ’22, currently a graduate student in architectural design, has no experience in clothing making or the fashion industry. Tibbits asked Griffin to join the team because of his experience with construction robotics projects. Griffin translated the thermal activation process into a programmable robotic procedure that would precisely control its application.

“When we apply heat, the fibers shorten, causing the textile to bunch up in a specific area, tightening its shape, as if we are tailoring the garment,” explains Griffin. “There was a lot of trial and error to determine how to aim the robot and the heat gun. Heat must be applied to precise locations to activate the fibers in each garment. Another challenge was adjusting the temperature and time of application. heat to apply.

It took some time to figure out how the robot could reach all areas of the dress.

“We couldn't use a commercial heat gun, which is like a handheld hair dryer, because it's too big,” says Griffin. “We needed a more compact design. Once we figured that out, it was a lot of fun writing the script for the robot to follow.”

A dress might start with a pleated design across the chest, for example, and be worn for months before being reapplied with heat to alter its look. Subsequent applications of heat may further tailor the dress.









4D knit dress: transforming style Credit: self-assembly laboratory

Beyond fit and fashion

Efficiently producing clothing is a “big challenge” in the fashion industry, according to Gihan Amarasiriwardena ’11, co-founder and president of the Ministry of Supply.

“A lot of times you’ll guess what a season’s style is,” he says. “Sometimes the style doesn't do well, or certain sizes don't sell. They can be heavily discounted or possibly end up in a landfill.”

“Fast fashion” is a term that describes clothing that is inexpensive, trendy and easy to throw away by the consumer. They are designed and produced quickly to keep up with current trends. The 4D knitted dress, Tibbits says, is the opposite of fast fashion. Unlike the traditional “cut and sew” process in the fashion industry, the 4D knitted dress is made entirely in one piece, virtually eliminating waste.

“From a big picture standpoint, you don’t have tons of excess inventory because the dress is custom to your size,” Tibbits says.

McKinlay hopes that using this new technology will reduce the amount of waste in inventory that retailers usually have at the end of each season.

“The dress could be adapted to accommodate these changing styles and tastes,” she says. “It may also be able to absorb some of the size variations that retailers must stock. Instead of extra-small, small, medium, large and extra-large sizes, retailers may be able to have a dress for the smaller sizes and one for the larger sizes. Of course, these are the same sustainability points that would benefit the consumer.

The Self-Assembly Lab has been collaborating for several years with the Ministry of Supply on projects with active textiles. Late last year, the team launched the 4D Knit Dress at the company's flagship store in Boston, with a robotic arm moving around a dress as customers looked on. For Amarasiriwardena, it was an opportunity to gauge interest and receive feedback from customers interested in trying on the dress.

“If the demand is there, it’s something we can create quickly,” unlike the usual design and manufacturing process, which can take years, says Amarasiriwardena.

Griffin and McKinlay were present for the demonstration and pleased with the results. For Griffin, once the “technical barriers” are overcome, he sees many different avenues for the project.

“This experience makes me want to try more,” he says.

McKinlay would also like to work on more styles.

“I hope this research project helps people rethink or reevaluate their relationship with clothing,” says McKinlay. “Right now, when people buy a piece of clothing, it only has one 'look.' But wouldn't it be exciting to buy a piece of clothing and reinvent it to change and evolve as you go? that you change or the seasons or styles change? I hope that's what people take away.”

This story is republished courtesy of MIT News (web.mit.edu/newsoffice/), a popular site that covers news about MIT research, innovation and education.