Men's volleyball earns fifth straight victory, beats UMSV 3-0 at home





Next match: vs. St. Joe's – Brooklyn 03/09/2024 | 1:00 p.m. March 9 (Saturday) / 1:00 p.m. against. St. Joe's – Brooklyn History JERSEY CITY, New Jersey The New Jersey City University men's volleyball team posted five straight victories, all in Skyline Conference matches, Thursday night, March 7, at home at the John J. Moore Athletics and Fitness Center (JMAC). NJCU defeated Mount Saint Vincent University in straight sets and won its last five matches in sweeping fashion. The Gothic Knights (8-8, 5-0 Skyline) started behind UMSV (2-6, 1-3 Skyline) by one at 5-4 early in the first set. NJCU then scored 17 straight points to take a 21-5 lead over the Dolphins before winning the set, 25-7. Graduate student co-captain in front James Bajor (Bayonne, NJ/Bayonne) dominated the majority of the first match, landing three kills on four errorless swings and with five aces and six digs. The second set was a little tighter, with the Green and Gold leading by a single point at 9-8 a third into the opening third. NJCU then took advantage of a 9-2 run to go up 18-10. The Dolphins cut the deficit to five several times down the stretch, but the Gothic Knights came away with a six-point victory, 25-19 sets, to go up 2-0 in the match. Fifth-year middle blocker co-captain Brandon DaSilva (Kearny, NJ/Kearny) was ahead in this one, landing five kills on six swings without an error, adding an ace and a block. Game 3 started the same way, with UMSV taking a 6-5 lead, but once again NJCU responded with another dominant offensive sequence, 15-3, to take control at 20-9 before winning the set 25-12 and the match overall in three. sets. Second-year middle blocker Amaru Perales (Harrison, New Jersey/Harrison) had two kills on two swings and added three total blocks in the third, while rookie outside hitter Marcus Pardasie (Paramus, NJ/Cresskill) had two kills and two aces. Strong points: – Bajors had two action sets and led all players in digs (8) and aces (5), adding seven kills with just one error in 14 swings (0.429 hitting percentage).

– Pardasie once again led all players in kills (9) with just one error in 19 swings (.421), adding three digs and a pair of aces.

– Perales went a perfect 5 of 5 on attack attempts (1,000), led all players with six total blocks and had three digs.

– DaSilva also played in straight sets and had six kills on eight swings with one error (.625), adding an ace, a dig and a block.

– Second year passer Alex Casais (Bayonne, NJ/Bayonne) led all players with 24 assists with a couple kills, two blocks, two digs and an ace. Following: The Gothic Knights look to extend their streak to seven straight games with a Skyline road tri-game this Saturday, March 9 on the campus of Manhattanville College in Purchase, NY. NJCU first faces St. Joseph's University of Brooklyn at 1 p.m. before taking over the accommodation of the Valiants at 3:00 p.m.

