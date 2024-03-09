New book teaches children to reckon with high-fashion brands like Chanel and Hermès





Monique Forster, 25 years old, author of the recently published work, Learn the 1-2-3 of haute couture, likes to assert that the book and the volume that accompanies it, Learn the ABCs of haute coutureare aimed at toddlers, preschoolers and over-the-top parents who can entertain the hope that their little ones will learn numbers by counting Hermès bags or start singing C'est pour Chanel before they learn to spell cat. The idea, Ms. Forster said, is to immerse your child in a world where learning meets luxury.

Are she and her co-author, Tilan Rajapakse, who together run the company Lil Spoiled Social Club, peddling questionable values ​​to innocent toddlers? That might be one way to look at it, Ms. Forster said. But, she added, the response has been mostly positive. The 1-2-3 Book ($24) and the ABC Book ($20) are cheeky by design. As Mr. Rajapakse, also 25, said: “At least it's fun to hear a kid say: G is for Gucci.” Ms Forster said the slim volumes, which share a lineage with others like The alphabet of fashion legendshave found an audience beyond parents and their children.

Some people consider them beautiful books, she said. We are told, I don't even have children. It's for me.

Kelly Wearstlers Closet Sale Kelly Wearstler may be known for her over-the-top interior designs, but her wardrobe of designer and vintage clothing pushes the boundaries just as much. She favors brands like Balenciaga, Loewe and Rick Owens, and has a penchant for Stetsons, white stiletto boots, balloon pants and floaty, flouncy skirts that Ms. Wearstler, 56, mixes and layers like Viennese pie . She recently cleared out her wardrobe and is now selling a selection of items on Basic space, an online marketplace where photographers, beauty gurus, and fashion and interior designers can get rid of idiosyncratic products they no longer want. Other sellers at Basic.Space, a sort of Collective Dressing Room for budding aesthetes, include Nick Wooster, a design and retail consultant, and Emily Oberg, founder of the brand Sporty & Rich. At the time of this writing, Ms. Wearstler's items for sale included a Saint Laurent Rive Gauche tasseled bustier ($500), a Givenchy bomber jacket ($650), a hooded dress Vetements peacock blue ($475) and a pale fur coat Dries Van Noten ($800). She also offers a handful of decorations like lamps and chairs for people who might appreciate her furniture more than her fashion.

Ms. Wearstler's personal and decorative styles are often described as a fusion of contrasts, and both may incorporate treasures from her travels. I always look at the surroundings for inspiration, she said. She views her closet sale as a way to share aspects of her eccentric sensibilities with like-minded admirers, and she said there will be more high-end scraps to come. There's a certain magic in opening my world to others, she says.

A diverse assortment of dandies Sarah Ball, a British portrait painter, is a study in rigorous understatement, her look a fusion of Agns B. plain tops and Margaret Howell suits. But his subjects, members of that rarefied race called dandies, are something else again. Ms. Balls's works, at the center of Tilted, an exhibition through March 23 at the Stephen Friedman Gallery in Lower Manhattan, feature people she meets in her native Cornwall, in southwest England. Among them are sociocultural outliers whose images, she says, resonate at a time when gender codes in fashion, as well as traditional boundaries of class and culture, are becoming increasingly fluid.

There's Elliot, bespectacled, with Titian hair and a lace ascot. Declan appears virginal in a white Simone Rocha dress. One of the artists' favorites is Alys, who has short-cropped hair, rouged cheeks and wears an old-fashioned pointy collar.

Ms. Ball, 59, said she initially mistook Alys for a boy, even though she is actually a member of a singular, if often overlooked, archetype: the feminine dandy, otherwise known as the quaintrelle. Researcher Elizabeth Wilson, in an article in the journal Fashion Theory, said that dandies, both men and women, possess an attitude of disdain, provocation and indifference towards the world. Alys has distinctive ancestry. Among them: Anne Lister, a 19th-century landowner and diarist with a penchant for black riding clothes, known as Gentleman Jack. Ms. Lister's more contemporary counterparts include the actress Marlene Dietrich, whose sartorial tastes included white suits and ties; Tilda Swinton, known for her blonde hairstyle; and Janelle Mone, who flaunted bow ties and fedoras. Like Alys, they are part of a much larger idea about identity, Ms. Ball said, and about the things that define us and how others perceive us, from religion, race and gender to the music we listen to.

