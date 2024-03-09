Closet Builder: “Eclectic Grandpa”? Avoid the trend, try this.

Please note: if you purchase through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

This is my truth: I am tired of all the “cores”. I'm referring to the abundance of fashion microtrends exacerbated by social media's insatiable thirst for content and an objectively fried consumption cycle that relies on a new weekday obsession with sending T-shirts to young people of 13 years old via a TikTok store. . You've probably seen the suffix around it's a Quite an important cultural affair that it was analyzed to death (including by yours truly): Gorpcore, cottagecore, westerncore. You understand.

While exhaustive labeling has become mind-boggling (is it Vintage Duffer Hoodie Really young-Jamie-Oliver-core? Really ?) and, unlike the more universal subcultures of yesteryear, these microtrends seem much more intent on publishing three to six posts on the grid than on visually identifying individuals with their skater/straightedge/school brethren, it's not So much the actual content of these trends that I take issue with.

I'm as much for 90s football jerseys as any other type. It is rather the increasingly common compulsion to proselytize inconsiderate atmosphere was born from a 19 year old's mood-board carousel as a real aesthetic direction for your wardrobe which seems like a problem to me. This ignores the fundamentals of what it means to have good style and requires a level of consumption that is simply unsustainable.

Brands like Stssy are ignoring the trends for timeless, well-fitting basics. Stssy

I bring up the fundamental conundrum not because I'm discouraged by the whole ordeal and just want to talk about it, but because it provides a valuable example of how you should actually shop, one upon which I'm doubling this week. Closet builder. (And because I want to rant. Sue me.) Stick to timeless pieces that already work with everything you almost certainly have in your wardrobe, like dark jeans, neutral tees , a trusty Oxford keeps you from blowing a bagioli every time the new core rolls around and insulates you from the stupid, trend-driven looks that will eventually become obsolete in T minus two months.

This doesn’t mean “adjustment has to be boring.” A mohair tennis sweater and cheeky slip-ons make the perfect outfit for a cool dude, from my lips to God's ears, with low-key grails like Stssy and Vinny's both totally versatile and pushing the cutting edge of menswear to previously unknown levels of swag.

As always, I remind you that fit is king, these relaxed pleated chinos provide a perfect base for an incredibly loose knit, while a fitted polo eliminates any potential layering issues, as do accessories, which allow you to flaunt your allegiances to brands and aesthetics without spilling over into cringecore. You heard it here for the first time: if you don't already own a pair of lug-soled loafers, it's time to invest.

I'll leave you with that. A similar look was recently identified by the folks at Q*arterly of the gentlemen as “eclectic grandfather” and, alternatively, “grandfather-core”. I find this not only insulting to Abuelo (the name implies a specific breed of unique grandfather, whereas all pop-pops are special in their own weird, Civil War reenactment way), but confirmation that I'm absolutely right to suggest that the whole kernel thing may have gone too far and dress like Paul Newman will never be the answer.

I guess what I'm saying here is that through all the heart noise, you should wear a disgusting mohair sweater with big old chinos and lug-soled loafers this weekend. You can call it whatever you want. I'll call this your new prerogative for spring. Cheers for the weekend, my friends.

