Latto attends Paris Fashion Week and shows us why she's an IT GIRL





Latto is known for its bars but girls also love its style. It’s a vibrant reflection of her bold and unapologetic personality. Known for her fearless approach to fashion, she effortlessly mixes streetwear with high-end designer pieces, creating striking and stylish looks. She often opts for fitted outfits that show off her curves, paired with statement accessories and bold makeup choices. Whether she's wearing an oversized hoodie and sneakers for a casual look or a glamorous dress for a red carpet event, Latto always exudes confidence and attitude in her fashion choices. She brought her killer style to Paris Fashion Week. Her eclectic style and fearless experimentation set her apart from her peers, inspiring her fans to embrace their individuality and boldly express themselves through their clothing. During Paris Fashion Week, Latto combines contemporary urban chic with the sophistication of haute couture. Her style is characterized by bold silhouettes, bright colors and eye-catching hairstyles, showcasing her unique fashion sense and personal expression. This season, Latto wanted to try new things but also have fun. Paris is the ideal city to do both. Latto's street style at Paris Fashion Week reflects her confident and dynamic personality, pushing the boundaries of traditional fashion norms. From oversized coats to sleek bodycon dresses, she embraces a diverse range of styles, demonstrating her versatility and fearless attitude towards fashion. Her bold fashion choices and fearless experiments inspire her fans and followers to embrace their individuality and boldly express themselves through their clothing, making her a true fashion icon of her generation. We just wanted to experiment and try new things and really have fun, which I think is what Fashion Week is all about. I think Paris is just a great place to try new things, said Dunsi Wright, Latto's stylist. Below is a preview of Latto's Paris Fashion Week. Image: Courtesy of Latto. “One last hair and makeup look before she gets dressed.” Image: Courtesy of Latto. “Put on your outfit, now it’s time to hit those streets of Paris Fashion Week and show the girls how it’s done.” Image: Courtesy of Latto. “This is how an IT GIRL rap show takes place in Paris” Image: Courtesy of Latto.

“An up-close and personal look at the Off-White AW 24 collection”

